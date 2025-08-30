Bristol City 4-2 Hull City: Emil Riis scores twice in Robins win

Emil Riis scored his first goals for Bristol City as the Robins maintained an unbeaten start to the Championship season with an exhilarating 4-2 victory over Hull at Ashton Gate.

The visitors took a third-minute lead when a poor touch from Rob Atkinson saw David Akintola rob him and feed Joe Gelhardt, who deftly chipped advancing goalkeeper Radek Vitek.

But Bristol City responded strongly and equalised on 16 minutes when a deep right-wing cross was volleyed back across goal by Ross McCrorie for summer signing Riis to shoot home from close range.

Image: Emil Riis Jakobsen of Bristol City celebrates his sides third goal

McCrorie was again the provider on 32 minutes, heading another far-post cross from the right across the six-yard box for Anis Mehmeti to fire past Ivor Pandur.

Riis made and scored the third on 42 minutes, robbing defender Charlie Hughes and racing forward unchallenged to score with a low right-footed shot.

Substitute Max Bird wrapped up an emphatic win by shooting home off the underside of the crossbar from Mehmeti's 78th-minute cross before substitute Kyle Joseph got an injury-time consolation, set up by Oli McBurnie.

Gelhardt's early goal only served to spark an exhilarating first-half display by the hosts. Jason Knight had a low 25-yard shot saved on six minutes and McCrorie saw an effort blocked before Riis's equaliser.

Gelhardt and Joel Ndala had shots deflected to safety on Hull breaks but the Tigers spent much of the first half trying desperately to repel the rampant home side.

The impressive Riis almost claimed his hat-trick in first-half stoppage time, his shot from an angle taking a touch off a defender before finding the side netting.

Hull made a change for the start of the second half, sending on Joseph for Ndala, and had early chances to reduce the arrears. Akintola dragged a right-footed shot wide of the near post before Regan Slater forced a diving save from Vitek.

Riis went close again when his chip from a narrow angle bounced on top of the crossbar. At the other end Vitek made an outstanding save, diving to his right to keep out McBurnie's header at full stretch.

Mehmeti should have put the result beyond doubt on the hour, contriving to hit the crossbar with a rising shot when unmarked 12 yards out. But Hull still looked dangerous going forward and Vitek did well again to keep out a Joseph shot.

Substitute Yu Hirakawa had a shot blocked for Bristol City after a strong run from Riis and then sent a powerful drive just over as both sides continued to create chances at will in a hugely entertaining clash.

Vitek was called upon for a couple more saves, while substitute Fally Mayulu had a shot deflected inches wide of the Hull goal and Bird struck from distance before Joseph's last-gasp strike for Hull.

The managers

Bristol City's Gerhard Struber:

"I think we should have two more points because we had a painful moment conceding late at Derby, but overall I am very pleased with the progress the team are making.

"We reacted to Hull's early goal by playing just the sort of football I love, very powerful and showing a lot of bravery.

"It is important for strikers to score goals so I am very pleased for Emil Riis, but he gives us so much more with his link-up play.

"His control of the ball is so good that when the ball is played up to him we expect to keep possession and that is absolutely vital."

Hull's Sergej Jakirovic:

"It was a great match for the crowd, but for us coaches a game like that is a nightmare.

"The information from my analyst is that we conceded possession in our own half 25 times in the first half.

"I had a talk with my players at half-time and for 30 minutes in the second half we were better. Their goalkeeper has made an unbelievable save and had we scored then it would have been a different game.

"I am very happy for Kyle Joseph that he has scored his first goal because he works very hard and made a difference to our team play in the second half.

"But we had 11 players behind the ball when they scored their fourth goal and I find that unacceptable.

"Individual mistakes happen in football and I am not criticising players for that. What bothers me is that we gave up from our basic football principles. You cannot lose your head every time you concede a goal."