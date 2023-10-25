Bristol City 0-1 Ipswich: Nathan Broadhead strike helps Tractor Boys narrow gap on leaders Leicester

Nathan Broadhead fired the only goal as Ipswich maintained their impressive Championship record with a 1-0 victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The high-flying visitors went in front after 16 minutes when Broadhead accepted a George Hirst pass inside the box and drilled a right-footed shot past Max O'Leary from 15 yards.

It proved enough to settle an open, entertaining contest, which did credit to both teams.

The Robins came close to an equaliser in the second half, but were unable to overcome impressive opponents who closed the gap to leaders Leicester to five points with the first of their two games in hand.

Both clubs made one change, with City bringing in Jason Knight for Haydon Roberts and Ipswich replacing the injured Wes Burns with Kayden Jackson for their first game since October 7.

The hosts made a fast start. Sam Bell had a third-minute shot saved by Vaclav Hladky and Tommy Conway should have done better with a 12th-minute header straight at the Ipswich goalkeeper.

But soon Kieran McKenna's team, cheered on a strong contingent of more than 2,000 travelling fans, were showing why they had begun the campaign so well.

O'Leary saved well from Conor Chaplin and Massimo Luongo and Rob Dickie made a goal-saving block before Broadhead broke the deadlock.

City responded well to going behind. Taylor Gardner-Hickman had a 27th-minute shot tipped over by Hladky and Matty James saw a volley blocked in a crowded penalty area.

O'Leary had to make another good save after 40 minutes, stretching to palm away a Hirst shot.

Just before the interval, Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy hit a sweet 25-yard shot that smacked against a post.

Ipswich began the second half where they had left off, O'Leary making another diving save to deny Leif Davis and Chaplin firing over with the City keeper stranded outside his box.

There was a scare for the visitors in the 63rd minute when Knight was fouled fractionally outside the penalty area and Conway's low free-kick was gathered by Hladky.

Dickie headed over from a free-kick as City fought hard for an equaliser. But Ipswich remained dangerous and substitute Omari Hutchinson sent a low 74th-minute shot narrowly wide.

City substitute Harry Cornick went even closer moments later, his left-footed shot striking a post and the ball rolling agonisingly along the goal-line before being cleared.

The home side piled on the pressure in the closing stages and centre-back Dickie twice went close with headers.

But Town defended with an intensity and commitment to match their slick approach play and held on to claim three hard-earned points.

The managers

Bristol City's Nigel Pearson:

"We could feel unlucky because we played well. They are a good side and I couldn't have asked more of my players. It was a really good game. You could see why they are on a good run, but we stretched them to the limit and they will be happy to have gone home with all three points. We maybe let them off the hook at times, not quite being able to find that elusive goal, but there were a lot of positives.

"Our substitutes had the desired impact, with Harry Cornick doing well in that respect. If we can perform like that with what at the moment is a narrow squad, then it augurs well. We have a number of injuries and hopefully we will get some players back over the next week or two. I can see why Ipswich are where they are in the table. They have good players, but also clearly a good atmosphere behind them. They play with a lot of togetherness."

Ipswich's Kieran McKenna:

"We are enjoying the moment, but any comparison with great Ipswich teams and managers of the past is certainly premature. We want our fans to go on dreaming, but we are keeping feet firmly on the ground. This game showed how difficult it is to win Championship fixtures. For 65 minutes we played some really good football after they had made a good start and when we needed to show resilience at the end we did.

"Again the players have shown their thirst for winning matches. They were committed and we defended with organisation and spirit against a very good team. Perhaps we were a bit rusty at the start, but after that we began to play really well. We are aware that it is a unique start and that's great. A gap is opening below Leicester City and ourselves, but we aren't looking too closely at that because there is a very long way to go."