Bristol City 1-1 Ipswich: Jack Clarke's penalty earns point for Tractor Boys

Jack Clarke's second-half penalty earned Ipswich a hard-fought point from a 1-1 draw with Bristol City in the Championship at Ashton Gate.

The home side took an 18th-minute lead when Anis Mehmeti delivered an inswinging corner from the left and centre-back Rob Atkinson met it with a close-range header that gave Town goalkeeper Alex Palmer no chance.

Ipswich hit back in the 52nd minute when Clarke placed his spot-kick down the middle to beat the diving Radek Vitek after Ross McCrorie had been penalised for tripping Chuba Akpom inside the box.

The visitors improved after the break and in the end a draw was a fair outcome to a game that did both sides - and both sets of fans who produced a cracking atmosphere - much credit.

City made two changes from their goalless draw at Preston, bringing in George Tanner for Mark Sykes and giving a first start to Neto Borges, on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough, in place of the injured Jason Knight.

The Ipswich starting line-up showed six changes from the 2-1 win over Portsmouth, including first starts for midfielder Marcelino Nunez and striker Ivan Azon.

In Knight's absence, Zak Vyner switched from defence to central midfield, with Tanner replacing him at centre-back. The move worked well in a first half that saw Ipswich fail to test Vitek, while having to repel several dangerous raids.

Atkinson's goal was the first meaningful action. But from then on the opening 45 minutes was controlled by the hosts. Scott Twine shot wide after an Emil Riis break in the 23rd minute before Azon volleyed over from distance for Town shortly after receiving treatment for a head injury.

Borges fired over at the other end and Ross McCrorie had a header saved by Palmer as the Robins produced some impressive football and deservedly led at the break.

Clarke's penalty was Town's first shot on target. Now they were playing towards their massed ranks of travelling fans and Borges did well to clear a threatening cross from the left with City under pressure for the first time.

Seconds later an even more dangerous ball in from Leif Davis was scrambled clear at the near post.

Both teams went all out for a winner after numerous substitutions. Ipswich defender Jacob Greaves made a goal-saving tackle on his own six-yard line and Mehmeti fired over before Sinclair Armstrong got behind the visiting defence only to be denied by a vital Palmer save.

George Hirst sent a powerful header just over for Ipswich after they had forced two late corners and Vyner sent a half-volley over for City before two committed teams settled for a point each.

