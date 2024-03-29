Bristol City 1-0 Leicester City: Anis Mehmeti's thunderbolt damages Foxes' Championship title hopes

Leicester's alarming, ill-timed slump continued on Good Friday as they were beaten 1-0 by Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

With Jamie Vardy having passed up several chances to put Enzo Maresca's side in front, Anis Mehmeti's thunderbolt with 73 minutes gone settled the game in the Robins' favour.

The defeat was Leicester's fourth in a run of six games, where they have picked up just four points, with hopes of the title beginning to slip away somewhat.

The Foxes stay second in the Championship table ahead of the remainder of Friday's action, behind Leeds - who face Watford at Vicarage Road at 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football - on goal difference alone. Bristol City climb to 12th.

How Leicester's slump continued at the wrong time

Before their 20-day league lay-off, Leicester had lost their long-held status as Championship leaders after Leeds' ruthless surge into the automatic promotion places. There were few signs they could shake off their malaise in the south west.

The Foxes were unable to hit a single shot on target in the first half and could count themselves fortunate not to be behind at the break, particularly after a superb double save from goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, who first batted away Tommy Conway's shot and then a follow-up from Scott Twine.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Should Bristol City have had a penalty following this incident involving Tommy Conway and Wout Faes?

Two penalty appeals from the hosts were turned down, too. Conway went down after a slight clip from Wout Faes, who had grabbed a handful of his shirt, while Rob Dickie was bear-hugged and blocked off in the box by Hamza Choudhury.

Vardy struck two shots inches wide of the left-hand post in the first half and, just after the hour was denied by a superb recovery save from O'Leary - who had earlier made a double save of his own - when City's Zak Vyner's slack pass presented the former England frontman with an open goal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mads Hermansen pulls off a brilliant double save to keep the score goalless

The hammer blow came with 17 minutes to play, when substitute Mark Sykes squared for Mehmeti, who teed himself up and blasted home the winner that could leave out-of-form Leicester scrambling to finishing inside the top two in what remains of the season.

The managers

Bristol City's Liam Manning:

To follow...

Leicester's Enzo Maresca:

To follow...

Both teams are back in action when the Sky Bet Championship continues on Easter Monday.

Leicester host Norwich at the King Power at 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football, while Bristol City make the trip to Home Park to face Plymouth at 3pm.