Bristol City 2-2 Leicester City: Robins launch second-half comeback to earn a point

Emil Riis headed an 83rd-minute equaliser to cap a storming Bristol City comeback from two goals down to earn a 2-2 Championship draw with Leicester at Ashton Gate.

The visitors took a 17th-minute lead when Scott Twine saw his miscued clearance go straight to Stephy Mavididi and then tripped the Leicester player as he advanced into the box. Jordan Ayew hit the resulting penalty down the middle to beat the diving Radek Vitek.

It was 2-0 a minute before the break, Bobby De Cordova-Reid scoring against his former club with a low shot from 12 yards after Abdul Fatawu had got behind the Robins' defence on the right and pulled back a pinpoint cross from the bye-line.

The home side hit back a minute after the break when Leicester failed to clear their lines from an attack down the right and Mark Sykes fired low past Jakub Stolarczyk from a narrow angle.

That sparked a tremendous second-half display by Gerhard Struber's team, who equalised through Riis's powerful downward header from a left-wing cross.

Both sides had early chances, Riis seeing a close-range shot saved by Stolarczyk, while at the other end Mavididi's header clipped the crossbar.

Leicester deserved their half-time lead. Mavididi caused numerous problems for the home defence and had a 20th-minute shot saved by Vitek.

Cameron Pring headed over from a good position for the hosts after 40 minutes, but for the most part the Robins were careless with their final pass and came up against a well-organised Leicester defence.

The were boos from the home fans when the whistle went for the interval.

Head coach Struber responded with two changes for the start of the second half, sending on Sinclair Armstrong and Neto Borges for the out-of-touch Zak Vyner and Twine. The response was immediate with Sykes' goal transforming the atmosphere.

Stolarczyk had to react smartly to keep out Anis Mehmeti's inswinging free-kick from out near the left touchline as the home side shrugged off their first-half lethargy

Mehmeti's fierce drive then brought another diving save from Stolarczyk.

The Leicester keeper was in action again to parry a long-range effort from Riis with his side under concerted pressure. Armstrong headed against the crossbar from point-blank range following a Mehmeti corner.

Adam Randell had a 69th-minute volley deflected wide with the home side totally dominant. Riis' equaliser was the least they deserved and Stolarczyk had to make another fine save to deny Randell an added-time winner.

Vitek dived to save a late effort from substitute Silko-Amari Thomas, but Leicester were a relieved side at the final whistle.

Bristol City's Gerhard Struber:

"It was like two different Bristol City teams out there tonight. In the first half it was not the branding of the team we want to show and in the second it was completely that branding.

"I was very clear with my message at half-time and the response from the players was great. But if we are to go up the table we have to show greater consistency of performance.

"Zak Vyner was feeling a small injury, which contributed to why he was taken off. We will have that checked and hopefully it is nothing too bad.

"Sinclair Armstrong gave another strong performance as a substitute, but when he headed against the bar I think the ball was already going in, so that was unfortunate.

"In the end, we could easily have won and proved that at our best we can cause many problems for teams as good as Leicester. We need to learn lessons from both halves."

Leicester's Marti Cifuentes:

"At half-time we spoke about going for a third goal because that would have killed the game. Instead, we conceded after a minute and after that we lacked the calmness to control things.

"In the first half we played really well, but it was very different in the second half.

"From a team playing with a lot of confidence, we could not get on the front foot and we have to learn why that happened.

"Bristol are a good side and we expected a reaction from them. They were brave, but we have to be better when that happens because you cannot control Championship games from start to finish.

"Bobby De Cordova-Reid is an important player for us going forward and deserved his goal. Fair play to the Bristol fans for joining ours in applauding him when he came off. It was a nice moment for him."