Bristol City 2-0 Middlesbrough: Emil Riis and Robert Atkinson net in Robins win

A goal in each half from Emil Riis and substitute Rob Atkinson saw Bristol City end Kim Hellberg's winning run as Middlesbrough boss with a thrilling 2-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Ashton Gate.

The home side took a 17th-minute lead when Riis drilled a low right-footed shot past Sol Brynn from just outside the box after his first effort had been blocked back into his path by a defender.

Centre-back Atkinson, back in the squad after injury, doubled the advantage with a close-range header from Scott Twine's 62nd-minute corner and the Robins defied late pressure to take the points from game that did credit to both teams.

City had to make a change in goal as Radek Vitek picked up a knee injury in training. Max O'Leary came in for his first game of the season, while Boro made one change, Alex Gilbert replacing Alan Browne in midfield.

A frantic first half packed with fast attacking football saw both sides create numerous chances. Morgan Whittaker almost gave Boro a fourth-minute lead after a poor back pass from Zak Vyner had put City in trouble, but the striker's low shot came back off a post.

Anis Mehmeti had two early shots saved for the hosts before Middlesbrough were forced into a change after 16 minutes when injured midfielder Riley McGree was replaced by Sverre Nypan. Former City striker Tommy Conway had a shot blocked seconds before Riis broke the deadlock.

Sinclair Armstrong fired straight at Brynn after a fast City break. At the other end, there was mayhem in the box after O'Leary had been caught off his line, but Hayden Hackney's shot was blocked and some desperate last-ditch defending saw the Robins hold out.

Conway was a constant threat for Boro and saw a 37th-minute shot on the turn go narrowly wide. Gilbert also went close for the visitors before Twine shot over from 12 yards.

The second half began with O'Leary pushing a Whittaker shot from distance around a post. The goalkeeper then made a fingertip save from Gilbert with Middlesbrough applying concerted pressure.

City boss Gerhard Struber responded by sending on an extra defender in Atkinson, who replaced midfielder Mehmeti in the 54th minute. But his side still carried a threat and Armstrong's fierce shot was tipped wide by Brynn for the corner which led to the second goal.

Hellberg made a triple change oafter 73 minutes, sending on Alan Browne, Kaly Sene and Alex Bangura.

But his side were now finding it tough to breach a tenacious City defence and it was Brynn in action again to keep out Jason Knight's long-range shot.

The home side's defending remained solid in the closing stages as Struber's men clinched a hugely impressive win against in-form opponents.

