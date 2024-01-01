Bristol City 0-1 Millwall: Shaun Hutchinson strikes late to earn Lions third straight win

Skipper Shaun Hutchinson struck an added-time winner to give Millwall a 1-0 Championship victory over Bristol City in a drab contest at Ashton Gate.

The centre-back went forward for a corner from the right deep into five minutes of stoppage time and, when City failed to clear, thumped a sweet left-footed volley past Max O'Leary from 12 yards.

It was enough to settle a poor quality game in which both sides struggled to create meaningful openings.

That did not worry the 600 travelling Millwall fans, who celebrated wildly at the final whistle after seeing their team continue their recent run of good results.

Both sides adopted an unadventurous approach in a drab first half, which was bereft of clear-cut chances.

Jason Knight headed wide from a Matty James corner after 11 minutes for City before producing the one save of note from Matija Sarkic.

The Millwall goalkeeper did well to dive to his right and get a firm hand to Knight's 17th-minute downward header.

Striker Tom Bradshaw had the visitors' only first-half goal effort when his low 22nd-minute attempt was blocked by centre-back Rob Dickie.

Andreas Weimann hit twoshots wide for City, but for all their possession Liam Manning's side lacked tempo to their attacks and a telling final ball.

The last 15 minutes of the half were played out without a scoring opportunity and there was little to encourage supporters of either team on a cold afternoon.

Millwall threatened at the start of the second period. Ryan Leonard saw a low drive blocked by George Tanner and Murray Wallace sent a powerful header over the bar.

Manning responded with two substitutions after 54 minutes, sending on Mark Sykes and Taylor Gardner-Hickman for Weimann and James.

Still Millwall pressed and Wallace was wide with another header as the match finally showed signs of warming up.

Visiting boss Joe Edwards made his first change after 62 minutes, with Aidomo Emakhu replacing Duncan Watmore.

If anything, the play became more scrappy, with passing errors on both sides. O'Leary made his first save after 76 minutes, dealing comfortably with a Brooke Norton-Cuffy header.

City lost Sykes to injury a minute later, Harry Cornick replacing the substitute.

There was still no bite to their attacks and a goalless draw looked certain until Hutchinson's dramatic late contribution.

The managers

Bristol City's Liam Manning:

"To concede so late makes the result doubly frustrating, as does the fact that we can play so much better.

"We have had four games in 11 days without being able to change the back four because of injuries, but I don't want to use tiredness as an excuse.

"If anything, I thought it showed in our mindset, rather than physically. We could have been more positive and in the second half we dropped too deep.

"We weren't brave enough with our passing at times and didn't play our normal game. Millwall showed the respect due to us after our recent run and were prepared to sit back.

"I am under no illusion that we are still at the start when it comes to players' understanding how I want us to play. Because of Christmas, we have still only had three weeks training together since I arrived."

Millwall's Joe Edwards:

"The lads are saying sarcastically that it was all part of the game plan to stay level and work the ball on to Shaun's left foot at the end.

"Fans not at the game looking at the score sheet will probably think he netted with a header. In fact, it was a quality strike with his weaker foot.

"I hope we don't have to wait as long for his next goal. Because of injury, Shaun hasn't played as much as he would have liked since I arrived at the club.

"But I never doubted his value. He is a leader by nature and that's why he is captain.

"Bristol City are one of the Championship teams capable of dominating possession. But we came prepared for that and restricted them to very few chances."