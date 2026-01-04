Bristol City 0-2 Preston North End: Lewis Dobbin and Alfie Devine score in victory

Goals in each half from Lewis Dobbin and Alfie Devine saw Preston cement their spot in the Sky Bet Championship play-off places with a 2-0 victory over fellow contenders Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The visitors took an eighth-minute lead when Zak Vyner's poor backpass forced Max O'Leary to leave his penalty area. The goalkeeper's clearance was intercepted and Jordan Thompson put Dobbin clear to fire left-footed into the bottom corner.

Devine doubled the advantage at the second attempt in the 70th minute, beating O'Leary with a low right-footed drive from a narrow angle on the right of the box after failing to connect properly with his first effort.

For the hosts, it was back down to earth after their 5-0 home win over Portsmouth on New Year's Day. They could have no complaints against strong and well-organised opponents.

City made two changes to the team who hammered Pompey, with Rob Dickie and Sinclair Armstrong replacing George Tanner and Emil Riis. There were three changes for Preston, who brought in Brad Potts, Thompson and Dobbin for Ali McCann, Pol Valentin and Michael Smith.

The home side edged possession in a closely-fought first half, but North End always looked dangerous on the break, with Dobbin in sharp form. He shot over from the edge of the box before breaking the deadlock.

It took City 19 minutes to register a worthwhile goal attempt and then Anis Mehmeti's shot was deflected over the bar. Five minutes later Rob Atkinson's strong run out of defence ended with a shot wide of the Preston goal.

Armstrong miskicked when well placed to score from Ross McCrorie's cross and Adam Randell's shot from a narrow angle was saved by Daniel Iversen as City pressed for an equaliser.

But North End pressed high and broke quickly, Dobbin seeing a 43rd-minute shot deflected out for a corner. A Neto Borges effort at the other end suffered the same fate before the final action of the half saw Preston's Jamal Lewis have a shot blocked.

The visitors made a change for the start of the second half, with Valentin replacing Potts. They began strongly, a Devine shot flashing just over and Dobbin having another effort blocked.

City head coach Gerhard Struber made a triple substitution in the 54th minute, sending on new signing Sam Morsy, Cam Pring and former North End striker Riis for Scott Twine, Atkinson and Mehmeti. The response was immediate, with McCrorie sending a fierce drive wide of the near post.

Riis just failed to connect with a dangerous left-wing cross in the 82nd minute and substitute Sam Bell tested Iversen from distance, but a fully committed Preston side were in no mood to surrender their hard-earned advantage.

The managers

Bristol City's Gerhard Struber:

To follow...

Preston's Paul Heckingbottom:

To follow...