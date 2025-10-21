Bristol City 3-1 Southampton: Scott Twine scores twice in Robins cpmeback win

Scott Twine netted a second-half double as Bristol City came from behind to go fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table with a 3-1 victory over Southampton at Ashton Gate.

The Saints took the lead on the half hour when Adam Armstrong broke clear onto a precise through-ball from Shea Charles and deftly chipped advancing goalkeeper Radek Vitek.

But it took City just three minutes to level, Anis Mehmeti converting a similar chance from Rob Dickie's deflected pass, this time with an unerring right-footed shot from 12 yards when left with only Alex McCarthy to beat.

Twine shot the hosts ahead on 57 minutes arriving unchallenged to net from close range after Zak Vyner's shot from the edge of the box had deflected off a Saints player and spun back off a post.

Twine was on target again seven minutes later as wretched Saints defending allowed him plenty of space to race away and chip past the unprotected McCarthy.

It was a special night for Vyner, making his 219th Championship appearance for City, a club record.

Southampton made a fast start which saw Cameron Archer shoot over and Armstrong have a low drive saved by the diving Vitek.

City were second best for the first 20 minutes and head coach Gerhard Struber took the opportunity to gather his side on the touchline during a break in play for treatment to a Saints player.

The hosts only started to click as an attacking force after Armstrong had broken the deadlock. Mehmeti quickly equalised and caused the visitors plenty of problems leading up to the break.

Armstrong shot over for Saints and Neto Borges headed wide for City, who also went close through a Mark Sykes drive that flashed wide.

However, Southampton almost grabbed a half-time lead when Archer broke away only to see his shot hit Vitek in the face and bounce clear.

The visitors threatened again at the start of the second half, Leo Scienza cutting in from the left to clatter the crossbar with a fierce curling strike from 20 yards and Charles heading over from a left wing corner.

Again City responded, Mehmeti hitting a powerful right-foot effort from 25 yards that whistled just wide. Twine's first goal followed soon after Struber sent on Sinclair Armstrong for Emil Riis and the substitute's pace was soon causing Saints problems.

Visiting boss Will Still responded to Twine's second goal with a triple substitution, while City gave a debut to 17-year-old Academy midfielder Leo Pecover as a replacement for Twine, who left the pitch to a standing ovation.

Armstrong forced a near post save from McCarthy as Struber's men finished the game a lot stronger than they had begun it.

The managers

Bristol City's Gerhard Struber:

"I am very happy because we did not play well in the first half-hour, but in the end the players have adapted to changes we made and beaten quality opponents.

"To start with we didn't get our press right and the gaps between our lines were too big. Southampton's players were able to find space and cause us problems.

"It was so important that Anis Mehmeti equalised as quickly as he did. At half-time we were able to change our shape a bit and you could see them becoming frustrated in the second half and taking more risks.

"We were able to capitalise on that and our finishing was better than in some games. It is important that Scott Twine does not just score from free-kicks and tonight he showed that he can get other types of goals."

Southampton's Will Still:

"Again we have gifted our opponents points by failing to take numerous chances and paying for some defensive mistakes.

"Unfortunately, I can't put the ball in the net for my players, much as I wish I could. What I can do is give them the right processes from which to work and I think our performances are showing they are working.

"In the first half we were in total control of this game, scored a great goal and just paid for one mistake.

"We started the second half well too and had great chances to go back in front before they had a bit of luck with a ball that hit someone's backside and spun against a post to create their equaliser.

"I have been a football fan myself and I totally get that they pay their money and have the right to criticise. From the outside this will look like a poor Southampton performance, but if you analyse the game we did a lot right."