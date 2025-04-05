Bristol City 2-1 Watford: Robins back into top six after victory

First-half goals from Ross McCrorie and Nahki Wells paved the way for Bristol City to leap back into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places with a 2-1 victory over Watford at Ashton Gate.

The home side went in front in the 24th minute when a mistake by Watford defender James Abankwah led to a low cross from the right and, although Wells was crowded out, the ball broke for McCrorie to net with a left-footed volley.

Five minutes later Mark Sykes broke clear down the right, with Watford appealing that the ball had gone out of play. His pass found Wells, who turned onto his left foot to drill a low shot past Egil Selvik from 10 yards.

Watford substitute Mamadou Doumbia reduced the deficit 10 minutes from time, making space on the edge of the box to beat Max O'Leary with a sweetly struck volley that found the bottom corner - but it was not enough to deny Liam Manning's team three deserved points.

Both clubs made four changes to their previous line-ups, City bringing in McCrorie, Joe Williams, George Earthy and Wells, while Watford included Kwadwo Baah, Abankwah, Jeremy Ngakia and Edo Kayembe from the start.

The visitors made a bright start and Baah's sixth-minute shot from a narrow angle brought the first save from O'Leary. In the 12th minute Jason Knight produced a brilliant saving tackle as Watford's Kayembe prepared to pull the trigger from a central position inside the box.

The momentum swayed when Baah had to be substituted in the 18th minute, going down off the ball in the middle of the pitch and punching the ground in frustration before being replaced by Tom Ince.

City grabbed the initiative and the two goals in quick succession had Ashton Gate bouncing. The only other first-half effort of note came from their midfielder Max Bird, who fired just over from the edge of the box in the 42nd minute.

Watford had faded badly as an attacking force and were not much better at the start of the second half. When Vakoun Bayo volleyed high over from 20 yards in the 56th minute, travelling fans responded with ironic chants of 'we've had a shot'.

Both teams made changes around the hour mark, Watford sending on Giorgi Chakvetadze and Doumbia while City introduced Sinclair Armstrong, Haydon Roberts and Marcus McGuane.

Big striker Armstrong was soon demonstrating his pace, shooting wide of the far post after a powerful run. Such was City's dominance that they could afford to leave leading scorer Anis Mehmeti on the bench until the 72nd minute when he replaced the industrious Bird.

Doumbia's goal briefly raised Watford hopes, but O'Leary saved a tame late shot from Ince and it was City who went closest in stoppage time as Mehmeti's shot was deflected wide.

The managers

Bristol City's Liam Manning:

To follow...

Watford's Tom Cleverley:

To follow...