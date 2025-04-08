Bristol City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion: Haydon Roberts scores last-ditch winner for Robins

Substitute Haydon Roberts fired a last-gasp winner as Bristol City strengthened their Sky Bet Championship play-off bid with a 2-1 win over a West Brom side who finished the game with 10 men.

The home side went in front after 56 minutes when Nahki Wells turned his marker on the edge of the box and arrowed a low right-footed shot into the bottom corner.

But Albion were level six minutes later when Alex Mowatt capitalised on a collision between advancing goalkeeper Max O'Leary and defender Cam Pring to shoot unchallenged into an unguarded net.

The Baggies had Jayson Molumby sent off for clattering into City substitute Joe Williams after 89 minutes and conceded in the last of five minutes of stoppage time when Roberts' low shot from 10 yards squeezed between the legs of Albion goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

The goal put the Robins fifth in the table and opened up a six-point gap on eighth-placed Albion, who now have it all to do to make the top six.

Much of the first half failed to live up to a vibrant atmosphere. But it took two fine saves from Griffiths to keep Albion on level terms, the first diving to his right to keep out a powerful left-footed drive from Wells in the 36th minute.

Griffiths did even better seven minutes later, going down smartly on his goal-line to smother Ross McCrorie's close-range shot after Wells had produced a clever turn and cross to set up the chance.

O'Leary was only called upon to catch a 27th-minute header from Kyle Bartley directed straight at him. But there was a heart-stopping moment for the City keeper after 35 minutes when his attempt to pass out of his own area saw the ball strike Albion's Isaac Price and bounce back into his arms.

Bristol City shaded the first half and created another good chance after 52 minutes when Wells ran onto a George Earthy pass and forced another save from Griffiths.

At the other end, O'Leary had to dive on his line to deny Adam Armstrong. Seconds later Earthy shot wide before Wells' brilliant strike sent home fans into ecstasy.

It was West Brom fans cheering when a lack of communication between O'Leary and Pring led to Mowatt's equaliser.

With his side back in the game, Baggies boss Tony Mowbray then made four substitutions in the 65th minute, sending on Daryl Dike, Ousmane Diakite, Tom Fellows and Tammer Bany Odeh.

Albion were on top for the first time and O'Leary had to dive to keep out a Diakite header. City head coach Liam Manning responded with four subs of his own after 75 minutes as Williams, Roberts, Yu Hirakawa and Sinclair Armstrong entered the action.

A frantic finale saw O'Leary save again from Diakite before Molumby's red card and Roberts' dramatic late clincher had Ashton Gate rocking.

The managers

Bristol City's Liam Manning:

"The whole evening was up there with anything that has happened since I came here and the winning goal was the biggest thrill.

"I have kept going on about the culture we have built here and how this great group of lads keep going right to the end.

"The sending-off definitely had an influence on the outcome. But I was delighted with the patience the players showed in the final minutes.

"The scenes with the fans at the end were great and I want them to enjoy the moment. We haven't achieved anything yet, but it's a long time since our club were in this position with so few games to go.

"The result means nothing unless we back it up in the next game. Let's enjoy the night, but it's back to work straight away. That's the mentality and we won't change from it."

West Brom's Tony Mowbray:

"I haven't seen the sending-off again so I can't comment on the challenge. It made a difference, but I'm more disappointed with the late goal we conceded.

"It's not the first time it has happened and it has to stop. You shouldn't have a problem with nine men back defending in the box, yet we still allow them a free shot when one clearance would have ended the game.

"I was disappointed that the referee didn't stop play just before the sending-off because we had a player who had been on the ground for more than a minute.

"I know the letter of the law says it needs to be a head injury for the game to be stopped and I have no problem with Bristol City playing on, but it was a nasty knock.

"I haven't looked at the table, but I know we are still in the battle for play-off places and we will go again.

"There were periods in the second half where we got on top, but neither side created much in the way of clear chances."