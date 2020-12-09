Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bristol City Women vs Aston Villa Women. FA Women's Super League.

Twerton Park.

Bristol City Women 0

    Aston Villa Women 4

    • R Petzelberger (42nd minute, 67th minute)
    • S Hayles (57th minute, 75th minute)

    Latest FA Women's Super League Odds

    Women's Super League: Aston Villa thrash Bristol City

    Report as Aston Villa swept aside bottom side Bristol City to climb out of the Women's Super League bottom two thanks to doubles from Ramona Petzelberger and Shania Hayles at Twerton Park.

    Wednesday 9 December 2020 23:29, UK

    Aston Villa Women thrashed Bristol City 4-0 on Wednesday night
    Image: Aston Villa Women thrashed Bristol City 4-0 on Wednesday night

    Aston Villa cruised to a 4-0 victory over rock-bottom Bristol City as they picked up a crucial three points at the bottom of the Women's Super League.

    Villa sat just one place above the Robins before kick-off, but doubles from Ramona Petzelberger and Shania Hayles fired them up to ninth in the table.

    Petzelberger opened the scoring three minutes before half-time, latching onto an Emma Follis cross.

    Hayles doubled that lead after the break and then set up Petzelberger with a fine run, allowing the German midfielder to tap in from close range.

    Also See:

    Hayles rounded off Villa's dominant display with a neat finish into the bottom corner to leave their hosts winless in the league.

    Trending

    Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

    Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

    Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Sky Sports Box Office