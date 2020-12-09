Women's Super League: Aston Villa thrash Bristol City

Aston Villa cruised to a 4-0 victory over rock-bottom Bristol City as they picked up a crucial three points at the bottom of the Women's Super League.

Villa sat just one place above the Robins before kick-off, but doubles from Ramona Petzelberger and Shania Hayles fired them up to ninth in the table.

Petzelberger opened the scoring three minutes before half-time, latching onto an Emma Follis cross.

Hayles doubled that lead after the break and then set up Petzelberger with a fine run, allowing the German midfielder to tap in from close range.

Hayles rounded off Villa's dominant display with a neat finish into the bottom corner to leave their hosts winless in the league.