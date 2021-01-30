Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bristol City Women vs Brighton and Hove Albion Women. FA Women's Super League.

Twerton Park.

Bristol City Women 3

  • Y Daniels (3rd minute)
  • E Salmon (34th minute, 59th minute pen)

Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0

  • K Green (sent off 68th minute)

Bristol City Women 3-0 Brighton Women: Ebony Salmon scores twice as hosts earn first win of WSL season

Ebony Salmon adds to Yana Daniels' opener as Bristol City Women secure their first win of the WSL season

Saturday 30 January 2021 20:23, UK

Bristol City Women beat Brighton Women 3-0
Image: Bristol City Women beat Brighton Women 3-0

Bristol City secured their first win of the Women's Super League season with a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Brighton.

Bottom-of-the-table City got off to the perfect start with just three minutes on the clock when Belgium's Yana Daniels struck from long range.

And the home side doubled their advantage after 34 minutes when Ebony Salmon broke free from the attention of two defenders and fired home.

Salmon got her second of the afternoon from the penalty spot in the 59th minute after Victoria Williams was penalised for handball.

The afternoon went from bad to worse for the Seagulls in the 68th minute when Kayleigh Green was shown a red card for violent conduct.

The result means City are now just four points behind ninth-placed Brighton with a game in hand.

