Bristol City Women 3-0 Brighton Women: Ebony Salmon scores twice as hosts earn first win of WSL season

Bristol City secured their first win of the Women's Super League season with a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Brighton.

Bottom-of-the-table City got off to the perfect start with just three minutes on the clock when Belgium's Yana Daniels struck from long range.

And the home side doubled their advantage after 34 minutes when Ebony Salmon broke free from the attention of two defenders and fired home.

Salmon got her second of the afternoon from the penalty spot in the 59th minute after Victoria Williams was penalised for handball.

The afternoon went from bad to worse for the Seagulls in the 68th minute when Kayleigh Green was shown a red card for violent conduct.

The result means City are now just four points behind ninth-placed Brighton with a game in hand.