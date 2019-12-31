Burnley vs Aston Villa preview

Burnley host Aston Villa to welcome the Premier League in 2020

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on New Year's Day (kick-off 12.30pm).

Team news

Burnley could recall Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson to the starting line-up after being used as second-half substitutes in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Sean Dyche could decide to rest Ashley Barnes once more as he continues to monitor a groin issue.

Robbie Brady will be hoping for a recall to the Burnley starting line-up

Aston Villa are assessing the fitness of Tyrone Mings and Keinan Davis ahead of the trip to Turf Moor. Mings has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury during the 4-1 defeat to Leicester on December 8.

Davis has been out for two months with a hamstring injury but is now back to full fitness as Villa bid to halt their slide down the table.

Matt Targett is out, however, after suffering a hamstring injury, so Neil Taylor could make his first Premier League start since September.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's victory against Aston Villa FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's victory against Aston Villa

Opta stats

Burnley have lost just one of their last 11 league meetings with Aston Villa (W5 D5), losing 2-5 at Villa Park in February 2010.

Aston Villa haven't won any of their last 14 away games against Burnley in all competitions (D6 L8) since a 2-0 victory in the FA Cup in March 1959.

This is Burnley's third Premier League game on New Year's Day, with the Clarets drawing 3-3 with Newcastle in 2015 and losing 1-2 against Liverpool in 2018.

Aston Villa haven't lost any of their last nine league games on New Year's Day (W5 D4), since a 0-1 loss at Chelsea in 2001.

Burnley have drawn only one of their last 25 home Premier League games (W11 L13), with none of their last 17 games at Turf Moor ending level.

2:09 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this week's Premier League action, including Liverpool's game against Sheffield United and Man Utd's trip to Arsenal A look at some of the key stats surrounding this week's Premier League action, including Liverpool's game against Sheffield United and Man Utd's trip to Arsenal

Aston Villa have picked up just seven points from their last 28 away Premier League matches (W1 D4 L23), with five different managers overseeing matches in that time (Sherwood, MacDonald, Garde, Black and Smith).

Burnley have lost just one of their last 18 Premier League matches against teams starting the day in the relegation zone (W9 D8), a 2-4 defeat at Fulham in August 2018.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has won just four points in his first 10 away Premier League matches (W1 D1 L8) - the last manager to win fewer in his first 10 away games was Rémi Garde, who also did so with Aston Villa in March 2016 (three points).

Only Arsenal (7) have scored more Premier League goals from corners than Burnley (6), with Aston Villa conceding the most goals from such situations so far this term (8).

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other English midfielder this season (5 goals, 5 assists).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win at Burnley FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win at Burnley

I am finding it incredibly tough to work out Burnley. Aston Villa are easy to work out, but what is going on with Burnley? Where are the full-backs? What is their midfield? They are making clumsy mistakes at the back, while giving cheap goals away this season on the whole. Villa do not have enough.

Jack Grealish was saying they will not go down - other than him, who will find something? John McGinn is out for the foreseeable, but Anwar El Ghazi, Jota and Trezeguet have all gone quiet, while Wesley and Jonathan Kodjia don't have enough. You can see why there are no goals in the team.

Conor Hourihane will like replacing McGinn in that role and he does have a goal in him, but they need to find a solution and get the defence sorted. Wesley is OK with his link-up play but is never in those danger areas.

For that reason, I have to fancy Burnley. They have to get the full-backs higher up and get the service into the front three. I am expecting Villa to stay in the bottom three.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (15/1 with Sky Bet)