Burnley 1-1 Blackburn: 10-player Rovers earn point in Lancashire derby

Ten-man Blackburn held off the challenge of a dominant Burnley side to grab a point in a fiery east Lancashire derby which finished 1-1 at Turf Moor.

The hosts enjoyed the bulk of possession and the better chances on an afternoon when Rovers striker Makhtar Gueye saw red for a second bookable offence for brandishing an imaginary yellow card.

But while they played more than half an hour a man down the scores remained level, Andreas Weimann cancelling out Lyle Foster's first half header with a brilliant long range strike.

Jaidon Anthony picked out Lyle Foster with a perfect cross and he made no mistake to give Burnley the lead in their derby match with Blackburn.

Foster put the hosts ahead on 10 minutes as Burnley dominated the first period, heading home from the penalty spot from Jaidon Anthony's cross from the left.

With 23 minutes on the clock Weimann equalised with his third goal of the season, beating Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford from distance with a long-range effort which dipped into the far corner from 25 yards.

Andreas Weimann scores an incredible equaliser at Turf Moor to equalise for Blackburn against rivals Burnley

This was a hard fought encounter befitting the rivalry of these two Lancashire rivals who last met when Burnley clinched the Championship title at Ewood Park just over a year ago.

Referee Tony Harrington waved his yellow card six times at Rovers players and three times at Burnley players.

Yet it was the second yellow shown to Gueye - the striker encouraging the referee to book Maxime Esteve following a foul - that sparked the strong rear-guard effort from Rovers which saw them gain a point.

A point will feel like two dropped for Burnley after they dominated a game in which Rovers had very few realistic chances.

Given they were forced to play 33 minutes of the second half a man down, the home side will leave the happier of the two sides.

The managers

Burnley's Scott Parker:

"We are disappointed. Obviously we came into the game wanting to get three points and we have not achieved that so there is frustration. But there were a lot of positives.

"We started the game very very well, dominated the game and went ahead which was deserved. Their goal comes out of nothing even if it was a world-class finish.

"That probably just jabbed us a little bit in that moment. The sending off changed the dynamics a little bit for us. We didn't really break that down. Overall while we are disappointed, there were some real positives.

"We could have controlled it a little bit more. We just became a little bit predictable."

Blackburn's John Eustace:

"All I would say is I am proud of the whole squad. To come here against a very good team of excellent players and a really good manager and play our way. The way we stuck together.

"Makhtar has got to learn that he can't raise his hands (and) put a yellow in front of the referee but the referee has missed a blatant yellow himself (for the foul on him) so I think it was a little bit more frustration.

"Disappointing but the way the lads battled and looked after each other today was what Blackburn Rovers is all about."