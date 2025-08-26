Burnley 2-1 Derby: Oliver Sonne nets dramatic stoppage-time winner to fire Scott Parker's side into the Carabao Cup third round

Oliver Sonne slid home a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Burnley sealed a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 victory over Derby.

The Peruvian international defender provided a cool finish just as the tie looked destined for a penalty shootout after Championship side Derby fought back to level in an even contest at Turf Moor.

Aaron Ramsey scored his first goal for almost two-and-a-half years in only his second appearance for the Clarets since suffering a serious knee injury in a 5-0 Premier League defeat by Arsenal in February 2024 as the former Aston Villa midfielder gave Scott Parker's side an early lead.

Bobby Clark levelled before half-time but Sonne extended his side's 15-month unbeaten home record by converting a pass from substitute Mike Tresor.

Burnley progressed after making 11 changes from the side that earned a first Premier League win of the season in the 2-0 victory over Sunderland on Saturday. Parker handed debuts to German goalkeeper Max Weiss and £20million summer signing from Chelsea, Armando Broja, plus a first start to France Under-21s forward Loum Tchaouna.

Former Sheffield United forward Rhian Brewster came in for his first start as Derby made eight changes. Dion Sanderson, Ebou Adams and Callum Elder all retained their places from Friday's 1-1 Championship draw with Bristol City.

The Clarets made the perfect start by taking a fourth-minute lead. Derby were undone by a swift counter attack led by Marcus Edwards and Tchaouna. When the ball found its way to Broja, the former Chelsea forward teed up Ramsey to sweep home right-footed into the bottom left corner of Josh Vickers' net from 18 yards.

It was the midfielder's first goal since scoring for Middlesbrough in a 5-1 victory over Norwich during a loan spell at the Riverside in April 2023.

Derby drew level in the 35th minute thanks to a previous winner of this competition.

Clark was part of the Liverpool side that beat Chelsea in the 2024 final, with the 20-year-old former Newcastle youngster adding to his reputation during a spell in Austria with RB Salzburg last season before joining the Rams on loan earlier this month.

His first goal for his new club arrived as Brewster worked the ball out to the left where Callum Elder's low driven first-time cross was deftly controlled by Clark to take the midfielder past Joe Worrall before firing left-footed past Weiss.

The hosts came close to retaking the lead early in the second half when Tchaouna's snap shot came back off a post after Zian Flemming's free-kick was blocked.

And the tie looked destined for penalties until Sonne struck in the first minute of stoppage time