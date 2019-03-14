Burnley vs Leicester preview: Brendan Rodgers relishing meeting with Sean Dyche

Brendan Rodgers is seeking to guide Leicester to a strong season's end

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise on the job Sean Dyche has done at Burnley ahead of their meeting this weekend.

Rodgers will take his side to Lancashire on Saturday, where he will renew acquaintances with someone he knew from his first spell managing in the Premier League.

The 46-year-old was keen to highlight the good work done by Dyche and the club as a whole ahead of the Premier League encounter at Turf Moor.

Chris Wood tussles with Wes Morgan in the reverse fixture this season

"I think Sean's done an outstanding job," said Rodgers. "Great credit to the club as well, because when they got relegated a few years back they stuck with him.

"Last year they had really good success and qualified for European football. In my experiences of going through a qualification phase, it can be very difficult, because you've got to come back in the middle of June.

"Then if you don't qualify for Europe, it can start your season on a real downer. That's probably what happened, but I think Sean has shown the quality of his management."

Jamie Vardy has scored five goals in his last five Premier League games - more than he had in his previous 16 in the competition (4), and the Leicester striker will be confident of adding to that on Saturday.

Burnley's eight-game unbeaten run has been followed by three straight defeats, pulling the Clarets back to just outside the relegation zone.

Last weekend was particularly costly, with a series of defensive mistakes costing Burnley in a 4-2 defeat by Liverpool while Cardiff, Southampton, Brighton and Newcastle all won.

Dyche remains positive about his team's form, though, saying: "I thought the only thing was the four details, the rest of the performance I was reasonably happy with.

"Where we were to where we are now is a big shift from earlier in the season and you'd take it all day. We've stuck in 18 points since Christmas. We've got more to come I think - we've got to have more to come."

Team news

Sean Dyche believes Burnley will improve during the Premier League run-in

Steven Defour is out with a calf strain while Aaron Lennon is unlikely to feature as he continues to recover from a knee problem.

For Leicester, Daniel Amartey (ankle) and Marc Albrighton (hamstring) remain out. Matty James is back in training but is unlikely to feature in the near future.

Opta stats

Leicester have kept a clean sheet in 57% of their Premier League games against Burnley (4/7), their joint-best ratio in the competition against sides they've played more than twice (also 57% vs Sunderland).

Burnley have won their last two Premier League home games against Leicester - they've never won three in a row against an opponent at Turf Moor in the competition.

Burnley have lost 13 Premier League games by a margin of two or more goals this season, only Fulham (17) have lost more. Indeed, the Clarets only lost 12 games in total in the whole of the 2017-18 campaign.

After an eight game unbeaten run in the Premier League (W5 D3), Burnley have lost each of their last three in the competition. Sean Dyche's side had the sixth best defensive record in the Premier League last season (39 conceded), but have shipped the joint second highest number of goals in the competition this term (57).

Leicester have won two of their last three Premier League games (L1), more than they had in their final eight under Claude Puel (W1 D1 L6).

Burnley's games have seen more 90th minute goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (12), with the Clarets shipping a league-high nine times in the 90th minute or later (scored three).

Burnley's Ashley Barnes has scored in each of his last three home Premier League games - no player has ever scored in four in a row at Turf Moor for the club in the competition.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has won four of his five league meetings with Burnley (L1), winning against them with three different teams (Watford, Swansea and Liverpool); the Clarets could become the first team Rodgers has beaten with four different teams.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

In time, Brendan Rodgers will get his DNA all over Leicester but it will probably be next season. He'll want passes out from the back, including the goalkeeper. He'll want Ben Chilwell and Harry Maguire to do what they're good at which is use the ball with intelligence. They'll try and get balls quickly to Jamie Vardy.

Burnley on the other hand, they've been clawed right back into the nitty and gritty again. With eight games to go, this is a 'must not lose' game. This won't be pretty the way Burnley want to go about it. The front two of Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood will be a handful.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Burnley 1-1 Leicester (5/1 with Sky Bet)