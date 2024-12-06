Burnley vs Middlesbrough. Sky Bet Championship.
Burnley 1-1 Middlesbrough: Clarets miss chance to go top of the Championship as Boro leave Turf Moor with draw
Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Middlesbrough at Turf Moor on Friday night; Anfernee Dijksteel, gave the Clarets a 13th-minute lead; Connor Roberts levelled matters with spectacular long-range strike as hosts miss chance to go top
Friday 6 December 2024 22:06, UK
Burnley and Middlesbrough played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Turf Moor on Friday night as two of the Championship's in-form teams could not be separated.
The visitors opened the scoring after 13 minutes as Dan Barlaser fed Anfernee Dijksteel, who still had a lot of work to do to beat James Trafford with a clever dinked finish as the hosts conceded for the first time in eight hours and 21 minutes.
That goal came against the run of play and while it was no real surprise when Burnley drew level eight minutes before half-time, the nature of their equaliser did cause some raised eyebrows as Connor Roberts found the net from long range.
There appeared little danger when the Wales international picked up possession some 25 yards from goal, but with the wind howling and no one closing him down, he tried his luck and caught Seny Dieng in no-man's land as his shot looped over the goalkeeper, back after a three-game injury absence.
Both sides had decent chances to take all three points in the second period, with Michael Carrick's team going closest, although in the end a point apiece was perhaps the right result as neither changed positions in the table.
The managers
