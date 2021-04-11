Burnley 1-2 Newcastle: Super-sub Allan Saint-Maximin sends Toon to vital three points

Allan Saint-Maximin's devastating impact from the bench eased Newcastle's relegation fears as he set up one and scored one in a crucial 2-1 win at Burnley.

Steve Bruce's men looked set for another miserable away day when Matej Vydra (18) struck but the Premier League game completely changed with the introduction of Saint-Maximin on 57 minutes.

Five minutes later, Newcastle were 2-1 to the good with the Frenchman providing the assist for a wonderful Jacob Murphy finish (59) before scoring a sensational solo effort (64).

Newcastle had to face a barrage from Burnley, in the form of 12 corners and 21 shots over the course of 90 minutes at Turf Moor, but led by the outstanding Martin Dubravka, the Toon saw out the game to win a vital three points.

The victory takes them six points clear of Fulham, who have also played a game more than Bruce's side.

Player Ratings Burnley: Peacock-Farrell (6), Pieters (6), Tarkowski (6), Mee (6), Lowton (6), Gudmundsson (7), Brownhill (6), Westwood (7), McNeil (6), Wood (7), Vydra (7)



Subs: Mumbongo (N/A)



Newcastle: Dubravka (8), Murphy (8), Fernandez (7), Clark (7), Dummett (6), Shelvey (6), Ritchie (6), S Longstaff (6), Joelinton (6), Almiron (7), Gayle (6)



Subs: Wilson (7), Saint-Maximin (9)



How Newcastle turned up the heat on Fulham...

A Newcastle victory looked unlikely for large parts of the game, with confidence in short supply within Bruce's side having gone seven games without a Premier League win.

Burnley took a deserved lead with 18 minutes gone.

Team news Nick Pope missed the match with a shoulder injury, so Bailey Peacock-Farrell stepped in between the sticks.

Callum Wilson was only fit enough for the bench. Steve Bruce made two changes as Jamaal Lascelles was ruled out with a fractured foot so Federico Fernandez returned and Ciaran Clark replaced Emil Krafth

Ciaran Clark's poor header went straight to Ashley Westwood, and when he played the ball forward to Chris Wood, the New Zealand forward beat Clark for pace before pulling it back for Vydra to score his third goal in five matches, having needed the previous 53 outings to reach the same tally.

Newcastle's response wasn't instant but slowly they started to find space down their right, with Murphy getting a bit of joy up against Eric Pieters.

Dwight Gayle, making his 100th league appearance for the Magpies, poked the ball into the net from an offside position - though it was closer than it first appeared, given that Pieters was down on the far side of the pitch.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell had been a spectator for much of the half but made a superb save to parry Gayle's close-range header seven minutes before the break.

From the rebound, James Tarkowski went to boot it clear, catching Sean Longstaff in the head as he did so. VAR Stuart Attwell took a long look but ultimately agreed with referee Anthony Taylor that Tarkowski got to the ball first.

Dubravka, who continuously dealt with dangerous inswinging Burnley corners under his crossbar, was called upon to react quickly to prevent a Paul Dummett own goal.

Dubravka remained busy after the break, tipping over shots from Matt Lowton and Dwight McNeil.

A Burnley second goal looked on the cards but Bruce changed things up, replacing Gayle and Joelinton with Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson, and the game swung in their favour.

Within two minutes of his introduction, the Frenchman, whose season has been interrupted by illness and injury, drew three defenders to him down the right before pulling the ball back for Murphy to fire in an equaliser in emphatic fashion.

Five minutes later, Saint-Maximin went it alone, racing from the halfway line before finding the bottom corner as Ben Mee and Tarkowski dived in very prematurely.

Burnley tried to respond but Newcastle had an added resilience about them. Vydra fired into the side netting and Dubravka had to be alert to punch clear under pressure from Wood.

Saint-Maximin almost helped wrapped up the points on the counter-attack but his pull back for Miguel Almiron was blocked by Tarkowski on the line.

Man of the match: Allan Saint-Maximin

Image: Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates after scoring his team's second goal (AP)

Newcastle should be nowhere near the relegation zone with a player like this on their books. Bruce has been very vocal about how much they've missed the Frenchman this season and he has a point.

Only deemed fit enough to play 30 minutes, that's all he needed to make his mark on this game. Before his arrival, Newcastle were toothless but they quickly went to terrific when he entered the field. Burnley dropped deeper after his arrival, allowing much more space to their opposition which was taken advantage of by Murphy before Saint-Maximin stole the show with a fantastic individual goal.

Opta stats

Burnley have lost back-to-back Premier League games despite scoring the first goal in both of them; it's the first time the Clarets have lost consecutive Premier League matches in which they opened the scoring since October 2009, when they lost to Blackburn and Wigan.

This was the first time that Newcastle boss Steve Bruce saw his team win a Premier League game in which they trailed at half-time since September 2013, when his Hull side beat Newcastle 3-2, ending a run of 44 winless such matches since (D5 L39).

Burnley have lost as many Premier League games this season as they did in the entirety of last term (14), while their points tally of 33 this season is nine fewer than they had from their opening 31 league matches of 2019-20 (42).

