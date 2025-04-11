 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Burnley vs Norwich City. Sky Bet Championship.

Turf MoorAttendance19,030.

Burnley 2

  • H Mejbri (14th minute)
  • J Anthony (24th minute)

Norwich City 1

  • J Stacey (76th minute)

Latest Sky Bet Championship Odds

Burnley 2-1 Norwich City: Scott Parker's Clarets inch closer to automatic promotion to Premier League

Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Norwich City at Turf Moor on Friday night; goals from Hannibal Mejbri and Jaidon Anthony help Scott Parker's Clarets inch closer to automatic promotion

Dan Long

Digital football journalist @DanLong__

Friday 11 April 2025 22:32, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Norwich

Burnley inched closer to automatic promotion from the Championship as they reclaimed top spot with a 2-1 win over Norwich on Friday night.

Hannibal Mejbri and Jaidon Anthony scored for the Clarets, who were on course to match an all-time Football League record with a 30th clean sheet of the season until Jack Stacey scored inside the final 15 minutes.

Scott Parker's side sit three points ahead of second-placed Leeds - who face Preston at Elland Road on Saturday - and five ahead of third-placed Sheffield United, who face Plymouth at Home Park. Both matches are live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm.

Leeds United
Preston North End

Saturday 12th April 12:25pm Kick off 12:30pm

Plymouth Argyle
Sheffield United

Saturday 12th April 11:00am Kick off 12:30pm

Burnley were faced with a low block at Turf Moor but they quickly showed their ability to beat one. Josh Cullen found Hannibal Mejbri with a glorious ball from deep that the Tunisia international chested down and fired past Angus Gunn, despite being flanked by a pair of defenders.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Hannibal Mejbri gets on the end of a brilliant Josh Cullen ball to give Burnley an early lead against Norwich

The visitors were punished heavily for giving the ball away cheaply 10 minutes later, as Josh Brownhill took over possession and teed up Jaidon Anthony, who had all the space in the world to cut the ball onto his right and fire a shot that hit Shane Duffy and wrong-footed Gunn before crossing the line.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Burnley are in dreamland as Jaidon Anthony's deflected shot gives them a two-goal advantage against Norwich

It could even have been three before the break, with Hannibal arriving to meet a square ball and crash a shot off the outside of the left-hand post.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Norwich's Jack Stacey produced an instinctive close-range finish to pull one back for the Canaries against Burnley

The renewed vigour for Norwich, brought by Josh Sargent's introduction and a switch to a back four at the break, waned as the second half wore on, but a tense finale was set up when Kenny McLean's header allowed Jack Stacey to tap in from close-range.

Also See:

Nonetheless, despite conceding for just the 13th time this season, Burnley held on to win and preserve their status as one of only two teams in the top four divisions of English football - along with Birmingham - yet to lose at home this season.

Thorup: We wanted to open up in second half

Norwich head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup:

"We hoped we would look better in the second half because we planned the changes, so we knew we were going to do them, latest, after 60 minutes.

"We knew we would try to play a little bit slower, more compact game in the first half where we could concede not too many chances, then in the second half, see if we could open up a little bit. The plan was not to be 2-0 down before we made that change.

"The first goal was not good enough. We didn't recognise the ball in behind well enough or early enough and we didn't prepare with our body shape and position. That simply has to be better. The second goal is a difficult one to avoid."

A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW