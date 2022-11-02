Burnley 3-2 Rotherham: Halil Dervisoglu seals last-ditch win for Clarets

Goals in added time from substitutes Manuel Benson and Halil Dervisoglu saw Burnley again come from behind to win as they beat Rotherham 3-2 in the Championship.

The Millers appeared to have pulled off a stunning away win as goals from Cohen Bramall and substitute Chiedozie Ogbene twice edged them in front, with Jay Rodriguez providing Burley's reply.

But the Yorkshire side finally succumbed after Bramall was dismissed for two yellow cards in the 75th minute, setting up Benson for another late rescue act.

The Belgian had stepped off the bench to provide a goal and an assist and turn around Saturday's game against Reading, and this time he curled in a lovely effort in the first minute of added time before playing a part in Dervisoglu's winner in the 10th minute of stoppage time as the Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 16 games.

Rotherham were ahead early when Oliver Rathbone's pass sent Brooke Norton-Cuffy down the right and his cross to the far post found Vitinho napping, with Bramall heading home.

Rotherham defended admirably, and painfully at times, with Lee Peltier hooking Rodriguez's header off the line, close enough to warrant a goalline technology check, and taking a full-blooded Johann Berg Gudmundsson drive in the groin.

Conor Washington got the better of the two Burnley centre-backs, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jordan Beyer, before forcing a fine save from goalkeeper Aro Muric as the Yorkshire side retained a threat on the counter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Burnley produced a remarkable comeback to beat Rotherham 3-2 with two goals coming in stoppage time - the winner in the 101st minute!

The Clarets gradually asserted themselves and were level after 35 minutes. Gudmundsson clipped a cross from a deep position to the left of the box and Nathan Tella reached it and expertly cushioned his volleyed cross over Millers keeper Viktor Johansson and the unmarked Rodriguez scored his ninth of the season.

The Clarets stepped up another gear, Tella seeing a mishit shot cleared off the line by Rathbone and then miscuing after being perfectly set up by Anass Zaroury.

The script seemed to be written for another Burnley win but Ogbene put the visitors back ahead. His first involvement after replacing Hakeem Odoffin was to latch on to a slack pass from Vitinho before firing across Muric and in off the post.

Rotherham dug in but their cause was not helped when Bramall, who had been excellent, picked up two yellow cards in the space of seven minutes for fouls on Benson and Connor Roberts and was sent off.

Johansson pulled off a close-range save from Roberts' diving header as theMillers appeared to have hung on for only their third win in the last 10 games.

But Benson curled a shot into the far corner and set up another tense finish.

And with seconds left on the clock, Benson again attacked the Rotherham left flank and slipped a pass to Josh Brownhill. His shot bounced back off the chest of Johansson and Dervisoglu prodded it home for the winner.

What the managers said...

Burnley's Vincent Kompany: "I was thinking it would be one of those nights when it won't go in, but we kept going and were rewarded. It gives us a night to remember. The guys are happy in the dressing room. It's a team that can do 95 minutes, or double that, if they need to. Fitness is not a problem with these guys.

"We have to live on the momentum," he said. "(I) got warned by many coaches about those guys who are top by Christmas and then drop off. We need the right mindset not to focus too much on the league but on improving our performance."

Rotherham's Matt Taylor: "You need various things when you come to Burnley - you need a good performance, which we had, you need a little bit of luck, which I'm not sure we had on the night, and you need the officials to make the right decisions, and we certainly didn't get that. (With) the throw-in which led to the third goal, you could see my players' reaction, clearly. The fourth official saw it, the linesman was two yards away and didn't see it.

"My player has gone to pick up the ball because it was our throw-in, and then he's out of position for the third goal. People will think I'm moaning but they are huge, huge moments in the game. It always happens to Rotherham when we go to a bigger club. They'll play the maximum amount of time, like they did in the first half. We have that week in and week out."