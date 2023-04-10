Burnley 2-0 Sheffield United: Clarets edge closer to title after seeing off 10-man Blades

Burnley celebrated their promotion back to the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

The Blades shot themselves in the foot early on after goalkeeper Wes Foderingham got himself sent off, and the Clarets capitalised thanks to a second-half double from substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

It was Burnley's first game since they secured their passage back to the top flight on Friday night against Middlesbrough, and they showed few signs of a hangover as they moved 14 clear of Sheffield United in second, both having six games to play.

They could now secure the title as early as Saturday, while Sheffield United are left five points clear of Luton in third, albeit with a game in hand.

Red card costs Sheffield United as Burnley capitalise

Sheffield United would have been hopeful of facing a Burnley side who had taken their foot off the gas, but any realistic chances they had of taking a result from Turf Moor ended after just 17 minutes when goalkeeper Foderingham raced off his line, got into a muddle with team-mate John Egan, and brought down Nathan Tella on the edge of the box. The referee had no choice but to show him a red card for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Burnley laboured a little throughout the rest of the half, and Vincent Kompany responded with a double change at the break.

One of his introductions, Gudmundsson, made the difference on the hour as he latched onto a smart header from Tella before firing past Adam Davies - the man who replaced Foderingham in the Sheffield United goal.

And it was Gudmundsson again 10 minutes later, who took advantage of another Sheffield United mix-up at the back to find the bottom corner to put the result beyond doubt.

The managers

Burnley's Vincent Kompany:

"I can't deny theres been a red card so the game changes but in the end you have to perform against a good team.

"If I said I was happy with the first half I'd be lying, but in the end we did what we had to do against a team with 10 men, and it just got the levels back up and it looked like the game it was supposed to be."

Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom:

"[The red card] changed the game. We started well, passed the ball well, but it just changed everything in terms of how you set the team up and approach it.

"It was a poor moment from us, and the second goal was poor as well. We were just about to make some changes before then and try to be a bit braver with the ball. It's an error, and sometimes it costs you, and today it's cost us big time. And there was no way back for us."

Player of the Match - Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Both sides are back in Sky Bet Championship action next Saturday. Sheffield United first host Cardiff City, live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off. Burnley head to Reading at 3pm.