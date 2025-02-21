Burnley 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Marcus Edwards scores as Scott Parker's side close in on automatic promotion spots

The goals finally flowed for Burnley as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at Turf Moor to extend their incredible unbeaten run in the Championship to 21 games.

Scott Parker's side boast the best defensive record of any side in England's top four tiers - recording their 12th straight shutout - but were finding it difficult to be as effective at the opposite end.

They rode their luck early as Wednesday squandered a handful of chances to snatch the lead before Marcus Edwards broke the deadlock by gliding over a couple of half-hearted challenges and rifling into the roof of the net in the 43rd minute.

Image: Marcus Edwards celebrates Burnley's opener

If the opener arrived against the run of play, the remainder of the game was controlled expertly by Burnley. Jaidon Anthony was the creator of goals two and three, flashing across the face of goal for substitute Josh Brownhill to score with his first touch before teeing up Conor Roberts for a tap-in.

The pick of the bunch was scored late by Manuel Benson in second-half stoppage time, unleashing a rocket with his weaker right foot to round off a ruthless scoring display. Burnley have now gone over 18 hours since conceding a goal.