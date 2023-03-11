Burnley 3-0 Wigan: Nathan Tella scores twice in Clarets victory

Nathan Tella's double helped runaway Championship leaders Burnley return to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wigan at Turf Moor which stretched their lead at the top to 13 points.

The Clarets were held by Wigan's fellow strugglers Blackpool last weekend but never looked in danger of dropping more points once Tella had given them a deserved lead after 14 minutes.

Wigan remain bottom on goal difference and their cause was not helped by having to play the last hour of the game with 10 men after central defender Omar Rekik - on loan from Arsenal - was sent off by referee John Busby for a second caution, both for fouls on the lively Tella.

Tella is enjoying an impressive season-long loan from Southampton and added his second two minutes into the second half to take his tally to 16 in all competitions.

Substitute Lyle Foster added the third - his first for the club - as Burnley reached the 80-point mark. With 10 games still to play, they remain well on course to top the century mark.

Vincent Kompany's slick-passing team dominated from the start and Anass Zaroury went close to giving them the lead after 10 minutes when his shot hit the post.

They didn't have to wait long to make the breakthrough, however, with Tella steered a glancing header into the far corner of the net from Zaroury's pin-point cross.

Rekik's first caution had followed a reckless tackle on Tella in the ninth minute but the Tunisian international didn't learn his lesson and saw red after diving in again on Tella 20 minutes later.

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney reacted by taking off striker Josh Magennis and sending on defender Stephen Caulker, who was denied an equaliser against the run of play when his close-range header was saved by Arijanet Muric.

Muric also saved from Ashley Fletcher's shot after a mistake by Hjalmar Ekdal before the break but Burnley took only two minutes of the second half to give themselves a two-goal cushion when Tella scored with his second header of the game after Ashley Barnes had helped on Joey Gudmundsson's corner.

After that it was just a case of how many rampant Burnley would score.

Zaroury (twice) and Vitinho squandered good chances to extend the lead before Foster scored with a shot from a tight angle in the 76th minute after being set up by fellow sub Michael Obafemi.

Jack Cork, another sub, went close late on with a fine shot that fizzed just wide as Burnley completed a high-scoring double over their Lancashire neighbours having won 5-1 at the DW Stadium back in August.

The managers

Burnley's Vincent Kompany:

"We played a team with something to fight for. You saw how difficult it was for us against Blackpool last week so I'm happy with the result and everything we did in the game. It is difficult to stand out here because there are so many players who have done well for us this season but he's definitely showing signs of improving.

"If you look at the Nathan Tella who came through the door at the beginning of the season and look at him now there's a big improvement. He's slowly getting to the level where he is fulfilling some of his potential but in my view he still has a long way to go. But he is a very exciting player to work with."

Wigan's Shaun Maloney:

"It's been a really difficult and emotional 48 hours for us. It's a position none of us felt we would be in or expected to be in. Speaking to the chairman it is a liquidity issue. We have to be realistic. Obviously we knew what the sanction would be if it happened again so we will have to wait and see what the EFL say.

"I've been trying to build a certain culture within the group and staff since I've been here by asking them to work hard and make big improvements in certain areas and in the last 48 hours that culture has taken a knock. We have to try and re-build that in the short-term because we face another difficult game against Coventry on Tuesday. But I was super proud of the resilience of the players. Once we went down to 10 men, Burnley are a very difficult team to play against. They are just as good out of possession as in possession of the ball. They are a very good side."