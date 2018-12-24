Crystal Palace vs Cardiff preview: Roy Hodgson hoping for more goals

Luka Milivojevic scored in Crystal Palace's win at Manchester City

Roy Hodgson hopes Crystal Palace can build on their win over Manchester City when they host Cardiff on Boxing Day.

Palace pulled off a shock 3-2 victory at the Etihad on Saturday to move six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Palace had not previously scored three goals in a league game this season, and manager Roy Hodgson said: "To score three goals away from home against a team of this quality says a lot and it makes you wonder where they've been up until now. But hopefully, they'll flow."

The win was Palace's second in a row in the Premier League.

Cardiff, meanwhile, were beaten 5-1 at home by Manchester United at the weekend.

They are one of only two teams yet to win away from home in the Premier League this season, losing seven of eight matches on the road.

Team news

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey (back) and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate are expected to return for Crystal Palace.

Full-back Martin Kelly (adductor) is doubtful but has not yet been ruled out by Hodgson and will be assessed.

Striker Christian Benteke (knee) remains on the sidelines but is making encouraging progress and could return in the coming weeks.

Joe Bennett could be back in the mix for Cardiff. The full-back missed Saturday's 5-1 home defeat against Manchester United after being forced off at Watford the previous weekend, but Cardiff boss Neil Warnock says that he has returned to training.

Danny Ward is out, though, while Jazz Richards has been battling to overcome a hamstring problem.

Opta stats

This will be the first meeting between Crystal Palace and Cardiff City since April 2014, when the Eagles won 3-0 away from home in a Premier League clash.

Cardiff have lost three of their last four league games against Crystal Palace (L1), including both home and away meetings in the 2013-14 Premier League season.

Crystal Palace have won both of their Premier League games against Cardiff without conceding (2-0 in December 2013 and 3-0 in April 2014).

Cardiff are winless in their last five league games played on Boxing Day (D2 L3), with their last such win coming against Crystal Palace in 2012-13 (2-1).

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock is unbeaten in his last nine away games at Selhurst Park (W6 D3), although each of these meetings took place in the second tier.

Cardiff midfielder Aron Gunnarsson has scored in each of his last two league appearances against Crystal Palace, however this will be his first such outing against them since December 2012.

Merson's prediction

I can't see anything but a Palace win after beating Man City - what a goal by Andros Townsend by the way - while Cardiff were on the end of a hiding in losing 5-1 to Man Utd.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)