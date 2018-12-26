Crystal Palace 0-0 Cardiff: Neil Warnock's men pick up important point

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Cardiff escaped Selhurst Park with a valuable point after Crystal Palace missed a host of chances in a 0-0 draw.

Palace were unlucky not to take the lead in a dominant first half that saw Andros Townsend hit the bar and near misses from Wilfried Zaha, Luka Milivojevic and Townsend again.

Cardiff struggled in the second half to resist a Palace onslaught but somehow stayed level thanks to the woodwork, some wayward finishing from Palace's strikers, and a series of saves by keeper Neil Etheridge.

Zaha could not inspire the home side to victory

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Guita (6), Van Aanholt (8), Tomkins (6), Sakho (6), Wan-Bissaka (7), Kouyate (7), Milivojevic (7), Meyer (6), McArthur (6), Townsend (7), Zaha (7)



Subs: Wickham (4)



Cardiff: Etheridge (8), Peltier (6), Bamba (6), Morrison (5), Bennett (6), Manga (6), Reid (7), Ralls (5), Camarasa (5), Harris (5), Hoilett (6)



Subs: Artur (n/a), Gunnarsson (n/a)



Man of the match: Neil Etheridge

The result means that Cardiff stay out the relegation zone while Palace remain in 14th place.

Palace could have taken the lead after just two minutes when Townsend hit the bar after fine work by Zaha to play him through.

Townsend then had another great opportunity when Patrick van Aanholt set him up just outside the box, while Milivojevic, Zaha, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also went close from distance.

Bobby Reid and James Tomkins in action

Team news Roy Hodgson made only one change to the side that beat Manchester City last weekend, with Cheikhou Kouyate coming in for Jeffrey Schlupp. Cardiff manager Neil Warnock made five changes to the team that lost 5-1 to Manchester United, with defender Joe Bennett returning to the side after an injury.

Cardiff finally had chances through Junior Hoilett and Bobby Reid, but were very lucky to get into the break level after Palace continued to push for an opener.

Zaha worked tirelessly in the second half to create chance upon chance for an Eagles side that struggled desperately for accuracy, and when they did hit the target they were met with the very safe hands of Cardiff stopper Neil Etheridge.

Etheridge, however, was rooted when Milivojevic curled a free-kick in from 23 yards that struck the crossbar, and could only watch as Connor Wickham missed a glorious opportunity from six yards.

Wilfried Zaha is challenged by Bruno Ecuele

Cardiff had a chance of their own towards the end but were denied by a fine save from Vicente Guaita. Cardiff 'keeper Etheridge also pulled enough another fine save to deny Van Aanholt in the final minutes.

The result means that Cardiff stay just afloat of the relegation zone, while Palace keep distance between themselves at the bottom in 14th, though they will be disappointed they didn't take all three points today.

What the Managers said

Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "We really took the game to Cardiff, but they were defending doggedly and with a lot of players behind the ball and making it difficult for us of course, but to get 32 shots, 24 in the second half,

and hit the cross bar, and force some saves, unfortunately it wouldn't find the net for us today."

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock: "We knew we were gonna be up against it, but I thought we prepared really good, I thought the lads were really in for it, and after that first ten minutes when we were a little bit apprehensive I thought we grew into the game before half time."

We've shot ourselves in the foot so many times by giving away elementary goals, especially last week against Manchester United. We had to be a lot sharper and we changed things and i'm pleased we did now, we looked solid but we also looked capable of scoring."

What's next?

Palace have a three-day break before hosting Chelsea live on Sky Sports Premier League, while Cardiff visit Leicester on December 29.

Man of the match

Heroics from Neil Etheridge helped Cardiff escape with a point. A top-class performance.