Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea: N'Golo Kante strike boosts Blues

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

A second-half strike from N'Golo Kante was enough for Chelsea to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League and send them five points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal.

Chelsea had a goal disallowed for offside and twice hit the post in the first half at Selhurst Park, but scored the winner five minutes into the second period when Kante (50) rolled the ball past Vicente Guaita.

Crystal Palace rallied towards the end of the game, with Connor Wickham almost poking home in the 89th minute, but they could not find an equaliser.

Chelsea now have 43 points on the board - five ahead of Arsenal in fifth - while Crystal Palace remain in 14th with 19 points.

More to follow...