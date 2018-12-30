Other matches

Sun 30th December

Premier League

  • Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
  • 12:00pm Sunday 30th December
  • Selhurst Park  
FT

C Palace 0

Chelsea 1

N Kanté (51)

Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea: N'Golo Kante strike boosts Blues

Highlights and report as Chelsea go five points clear of Arsenal

Last Updated: 30/12/18 2:08pm

Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea
A second-half strike from N'Golo Kante was enough for Chelsea to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League and send them five points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal.

Chelsea had a goal disallowed for offside and twice hit the post in the first half at Selhurst Park, but scored the winner five minutes into the second period when Kante (50) rolled the ball past Vicente Guaita.

Crystal Palace rallied towards the end of the game, with Connor Wickham almost poking home in the 89th minute, but they could not find an equaliser.

Chelsea now have 43 points on the board - five ahead of Arsenal in fifth - while Crystal Palace remain in 14th with 19 points.

