Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield: Terriers relegated from Premier League

Huddersfield Town's Premier League relegation was confirmed after a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace combined with wins for Southampton and Burnley.

The Terriers had the better chances in an end-to-end first half, only denied the lead as Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita produced two wonderful saves to deny Chris Lowe.

But Palace dominated the second half and after a number of wasted chances, Luka Milivojevic (76) opened the scoring from the spot, before Patrick van Aanholt (88) then secured victory with a fine finish.

The Eagles are eight points clear of the relegation zone, while Huddersfield become only the second Premier League side in history to be relegated with six games remaining.

Player ratings Home Team: Guaita (6), Wan-Bissaka (7), van Aanholt (8), Dann (6), Tomkins (6), Schlupp (5), Milivojevic (7), Meyer (6), Townsend (5), Zaha (7), Batshuayi (6)



Subs: Kouyate (n/a), Benteke (7), McArthur (6)



Away Team: Hamer (8), Smith (6), Kongolo (6), Hogg (7), Durm (5), Bacuna (4), Mooy (7), Lowe (7), Pritchard (6), Schindler (5), Grant (4)



Subs: Stankovic (n/a), Williams (n/a), Kachunga (6)



Man of the match: Patrick van Aanholt

Palace dominated the early exchanges at Selhurst Park, and Michy Batshuayi squandered the first real chance of the match after his first touch let him down when Van Aanholt found him in space just 12 yards from goal.

As Jeffrey Schlupp and Max Meyer wasted similar opportunities by dithering in the box, Aaron Mooy was a growing creative force for Huddersfield throughout the first half, and his cross found Lowe whose powerful header forced a wonderful diving save from Guaita.

Huddersfield had another excellent chance to go ahead as a sloppy back pass from James Tomkins played Karlan Grant through on goal. But with just the keeper to beat, Grant's attempted lob barely left the ground and headed out for a throw in.

Karlan Grant gets away from Scott Dann

Team news Captain Luka Milivojevic and Patrick van Aanholt returned for Crystal Palace. Jan Siewart made three changes to the Terriers, as captain Christopher Schindler and Peter Hogg came back into the starting XI. Ben Hamer came in for Jonas Lossl.

Andros Townsend wasted two wonderful second-half chances, dragging both wide from close range, while Wilfried Zaha also failed to capitalise on a one-on-one.

But fine work from Zaha drew a foul from Leandro Bacuna in the box, and Milivojevic dispatched the penalty with ease.

Luka Milivojevic is mobbed by team-mates after giving Crystal Palace the lead

After Zaha wasted another opportunity when through on goal, Van Aanholt put his side's forwards to shame with a well-taken shot on the angle, sealing victory for the Eagles.

Huddersfield's fate was sealed shortly after the final whistle, as victories for Southampton and Burnley were confirmed against Brighton and Wolves respectively.

The Managers

Jan Siewert says Huddersfield have to learn from their failure in the Premier League this season after defeat to Crystal Palace saw them relegated.

Roy Hodgson: "We're desperate to reward fans. They come here every week and are enthusiastic. We want them to be excited about who they're playing in August, rather than saying, 'oh, we're back down'."

"All I can say is that Huddersfield should be very proud of their performances."

Roy Hodgson says he was relieved after Crystal Palace sealed a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield.

Jan Siewert: "It's a big, big disappointment. For everyone in the club. The players, the dressing room, the staff, for me.

"In life, there's not just successes, there's also failures. We have to learn from our failures.

"When I walked in they were very low on confidence but they can definitely develop."

The downfall in stats

Huddersfield have failed to score in 38 of their 70 Premier League games (54.3%) - the highest such percentage in the history of the competition.

Huddersfield have been relegated with six games to play - the joint-earliest in terms of games in the Premier League era (Derby County - 2007/08 and Ipswich Town - 1994/95).

Only Derby County who were relegated on March 29 in the 2007/08 campaign have been relegated sooner than Huddersfield in a Premier League season (March 30, 2019).

Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert is the first permanent Premier League manager to lose his first five away matches in the competition since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2013/14, when the Norwegian was Cardiff City manager.

Man of the match - Patrick van Aanholt

Patrick van Aanholt showed his misfiring team-mates how it's done with a well-taken finish and a fine defensive display. His 24 forward passes, total passes (50) and key passes (3) were all team highs.

What's next?

Huddersfield host Leicester City next week, while Palace visit Tottenham on Wednesday