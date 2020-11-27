Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United. Premier League.

Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace 0

    Newcastle United 2

    • C Wilson (88th minute)
    • Joelinton (89th minute)

    Crystal Palace 0-2 Newcastle: Late Callum Wilson and Joelinton goals snatch win

    Match report and free highlights as Callum Wilson and Joelinton score twice in final two minutes to end Newcastle's two-game losing streak; Joelinton ends 16-game wait for goal and assist as Newcastle leapfrog Palace into 10th

    Friday 27 November 2020 22:21, UK

    Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been directly involved in nine goals in nine Premier League appearances for the club (7 goals, 2 assists).
    Image: Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been directly involved in nine goals in nine Premier League appearances for the club (7 goals, 2 assists).

    Callum Wilson and Joelinton scored late goals as Newcastle returned to winning ways with a 2-0 smash-and-grab victory at Crystal Palace on Friday night.

    Just when Palace and Newcastle looked destined for a stalemate at Selhurst Park, Joelinton's clever flick released Wilson through on goal, and the striker marked his return from his hamstring injury with a composed finish through the legs of Vicente Guaita to give the Magpies the lead two minutes from time.

    Palace's faint hopes of salvaging anything from the game were extinguished in the final minute as Joelinton made up for a host of earlier missed chances when his shot deflected in off Gary Cahill to seal the Newcastle victory.

    Joelinton's late exploits saw the striker end a run of 16 games without a Premier League goal or assist with both, as Steve Bruce's side leapfrogged Roy Hodgson's Palace up to 10th in the table ahead of the weekend's fixtures.

    Player ratings

    Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Clyne (5), Dann (5), Cahill (6), Van Aanholt (5), Townsend (5), Kouyate (5), McArthur (6), Schlupp (6), Eze (6), Ayew (6).

    Subs: Riedewald (6), Batshuayi (5), Benteke (6).

    Newcastle: Darlow (8), Manquillo (6), Fernandez (8), Clark (6), Lewis (6), Shelvey (7), S Longstaff (7), Hendrick (6), Almiron (5), Joelinton (8), Wilson (8).

    Subs: Ritchie (6), Schar (n/a).

    Man of the Match: Joelinton.

    Opta stats - Magpies inflict more capital punishment

    • Newcastle have won five of their last nine away Premier League games in London, after a run of three wins in 24 games in the capital (D3 L18).
    • Since the start of the 2017/18 season, Crystal Palace have failed to score in 45 Premier League games, more than any other club.
    • Crystal Palace have played more home top-flight games on a Friday without winning (P6 D2 L4) than any other team has played home games on a day of the week without a victory in the history of the English top-flight.
    • Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been directly involved in nine goals in nine Premier League appearances for the club (7 goals, 2 assists).
    • Crystal Palace have won just two of their last 17 Premier League without Wilfried Zaha (L15).
    • There were just 99 seconds between Callum Wilson and Joelinton's goals for Newcastle United, with both players assisting each other's goals.

    More to follow.

