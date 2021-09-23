Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Cadiz vs Barcelona. Spanish La Liga.

Ramon de CarranzaAttendance12,180.

Cadiz 0

    Barcelona 0

    • F De Jong (sent off 65th minute)

    Cadiz 0-0 Barcelona: Ten-man Barca held as Ronald Koeman sees red

    Match report as Barcelona can only manage a goalless draw at lowly Cadiz in La Liga; Barca also have Frenkie de Jong sent off in the second half; manager Ronald Koeman is then dismissed late on for dissent

    By Reuters

    Thursday 23 September 2021 23:41, UK

    Matche Referee, Del Cerro Grande shows Frenkie De Jong of FC Barcelona a red card
    Image: Referee Del Cerro Grande shows Barca's Frenkie De Jong a red card

    Barcelona's stumbling form continued as they were held to a disappointing 0-0 La Liga draw at Cadiz on Thursday and ended the game with 10 men after Frenkie de Jong was sent off.

    To compound their misery, coach Ronald Koeman was dismissed in the dying seconds for dissent after Sergio Busquets had kicked a second ball that was on the pitch into an opposition player to get the game stopped.

    Both sides struggled to create chances in a dull opening period, but the match came alive after the break.

    Cadiz striker Alvaro Negredo forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a fine stop seconds after the restart, before Barcelona's Memphis Depay failed to make contact with a Luuk de Jong cross with the goal gaping.

    Depay was denied by a smart stop from Jeremias Ledesma as Barca looked to take control of the game, but things went downhill in the 65th minute when midfielder De Jong was shown his second yellow card in four minutes for a lunging tackle.

    Koeman's side were indebted to Ter Stegen as he denied Salvi Sanchez one-on-one and Ruben Sobrino fired the rebound wide with the goal gaping.

    Depay missed a golden opportunity to win it for Barca in the fourth minute of stoppage time following a charge upfield by defender Gerard Pique, but dragged his shot wide and the spoils were shared.

    The draw left Barca seventh in the standings with nine points from five games, while Cadiz are 14th with six points from six matches.

