Africa Cup of Nations round-up: Champions held to dour draw; Mauritania pick up first point

Champions Cameroon were left with only a point from their second game of this year's Africa Cup of Nations

Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon couldn't inspire a winning performance in a dull 0-0 with Ghana in Group F on Saturday.

Ghana nearly snatched the points in the 88th minute when Kwabena Owusu intercepted a wayward pass, charged forward and fired a ferocious shot against the bar.

Apart from that, the two sides served up a feast of misplaced passes, poor first touches and wayward finishing on another searing evening at the Ismailia Stadium in Egypt, which was accompanied by some unusual decisions from the referee.

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah was one of the few players to distinguish himself, making three key interventions to prevent a Cameroon goal.

Kwabena Owusu hit the bar late on for Ghana

Holders Cameroon top the group with four points from two games, while Ghana have two points after drawing both their matches.

Angola and Mauritania also drew 0-0 in Group E, leaving both sides facing a battle to reach the knockout stages.

It was a second draw for Angola, while Mauritania, making their tournament debut, picked up their first point. Mali top the group with four points from two games while Tunisia, who meet Mauritania next, have two.

After 21 matches of the tournament in Egypt, the game was the first without any goals although both teams went close.

Angola had an effort cleared off the line just after the 20-minute mark by Khassa Camara after striker Fredy rounded the goalkeeper but was forced to shoot from a tight angle.

Fredy (left) came closest for Angola with a shot cleared off the line

Almost 20 minutes into the second half, there was an even more clear-cut opportunity, as Gelson Dala passed across the face of the Mauritania goal, but substitute Wilson Eduardo steered wide of the target.

Mauritania were much-improved after a 4-1 drubbing by Mali in their debut game at the tournament but did not create any clear chances.

Their best effort fell to Adama Ba in the 60th minute but his effort, right in front of goal, was blocked by Angola fullback Bruno Gaspar.

Ten minutes later, defender Paizo made a similarly vital tackle to deny Ismael Diakite. In the last minute, Angola's Geraldo forced the ball into the net, but was correctly adjudged offside.

Angola take on Mali in their last game on Tuesday at the same time as Mauritania meet Tunisia.