Africa Cup of Nations round-up: Wilfried Zaha unused sub as Ivory Coast lose to Morocco

Morocco celebrate their winning goal against Ivory Coast

Wilfried Zaha was an unused sub as Ivory Coast slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Morocco, who qualified for the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Whilst with his country at the tournament in Egypt, stories have broken that Zaha wants to leave Crystal Palace and Arsenal are expected to make an offer for the forward.

The winger was on the bench for the second game in a row for Ivory Coast.

Youssef En-Nesyri's 23rd-minute goal in Cairo ensured a second win in Group D for Morocco, who move onto six points and join fellow heavyweights Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria with a 100 percent record.

The win came after a polished performance by the north African side, one of the pre-tournament favourites but whose only success in the continental championship came 43 years ago.

The goal was brilliantly crafted by Noureddine Amrabat's mazy run as he eliminated four players, before a short no-look pass set up En-Nesyri for a left-footed finish.

Wahbi to the rescue

Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri scored from a deflected free kick to rescue a 1-1 draw against Mali whose goal came direct from a corner in their Africa Cup of Nations match in Suez on Friday.

Diadie Samassekou put Mali ahead on the hour with an inswinging corner which Tunisia keeper Mouez Hassan tried to catch but, possibly caught out by a gust of wind, he allowed the ball to slip through his hands and into the net.

Khazri, who also hit the post in the fifth minute, levelled 10 minutes later when his free kick took a wicked deflection off a player in the Malian wall and completely wrong-footed goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.

Tunisia's second straight 1-1 draw left them with two points in Group E, while Mali have four after beating Mauritania in their opening game.