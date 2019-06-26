AFCON round-up: Cameroon start title defence with win, Ghana upstaged

Cameroon's players celebrate their opening goal against Guinea-Bissau

Cameroon were made to work hard to open the defence of their AFCON title with a win on Tuesday, as Ghana became the latest team to be upstaged by an underdog.

Cameroon found it difficult to break down Guinea-Bissau until defender Yaya Banana was left unmarked from a corner to head in the opening goal in the 66th minute. Cameroon's second came straight after, when substitute striker Stephane Bahoken got a lucky break to score with his first touch three minutes later.

The win, which put Cameroon on top of Group F, left coach Clarence Seedorf and his players relieved that something had finally gone right for the country at the tournament.

Cameroon were meant to defend their title on home soil, but were dumped as host nation because of poor preparations and the African Cup was handed to Egypt just six months before kick-off.

That also raised complications for the Cameroon team, which lost its automatic place as host and was thrown into a tight battle to qualify. They did, and managed to also overcome a tricky tournament opener in Ismailia.

"There was a lot of tension," said Seedorf, the former Dutch international. "It is always difficult, the first match."

Ghana fought back from 1-0 down after less than two minutes to lead 2-1 against Benin in the group's second game, also played at the 18,525-capacity Ismailia Stadium.

Ghana's goals came through the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan. But Ghana defender John Boye was given a second yellow card for time wasting and was sent off, and Benin equalised to earn a 2-2 draw.

Jordan Ayew celebrates scoring for Ghana against Benin

Forward Mickael Pote scored both goals for Benin, and Ghana were left fuming at what they felt was an injustice over Boye's red card.

He was lining up to take a free kick deep in Ghana's half when goalkeeper Richard Ofori decided to take it instead. Boye left the free-kick for the goalkeeper, who was some way from the ball at the time and jogging slowly toward it. Tunisian referee Youssef Essrayri decided it was time wasting and punished Boye, provoking an angry response from the Ghana bench, where players jumped up and down and shouted.

Cameroon, meanwhile, had a big slice of luck against Guinea-Bissau in the first game of the day.

Banana's header for the opener was firm, but Guinea-Bissau defender Rudi Silva had a chance to clear it off the goal line and only kicked the ball into the roof of his own net.

Silva blundered for the second Cameroon goal when he headed a tame cross straight into a team-mate and the ball rebounded for Bahoken, who had just come on, to score.

Cameroon's difficult build-up to the African Cup didn't stop once the squad arrived in Egypt.

The team announced on Monday that striker Joel Tagueu was leaving the tournament after a medical revealed a dangerous heart condition.

In the second game, Ghana trailed 90 seconds after kick-off against Benin when Poke raced onto a through ball, dodged between two defenders, and slipped the ball under onrushing goalkeeper Ofori.

Andre Ayew, the new Ghana captain, responded with a goal of high quality seven minutes later. Covered by two defenders on the right side of the penalty area, Ayew created an opening and fired a low left-foot shot inside the near post.

Brother Jordan put Ghana ahead with a powerful shot into the roof of the net three minutes before half-time.

Boye's red card unsettled Ghana and Pote equalised eight minutes later. Ghana must also do without central defender Boye in its next group game against Cameroon, to be played at the same venue on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the tournament continues with the Group B clash between Nigeria and Guinea in Alexandria, before the second round of games in Group A - Uganda face Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium, followed by hosts Egypt against the Democratic Republic of Congo.