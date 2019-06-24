AFCON round-up: Ivory Coast off to winning start thanks to Jonathan Kodjia

Aston Villa's Jonathan Kodjia scored Ivory Coast's winner against South Africa

Ivory Coast began their campaign in the African Cup of Nations' toughest group with a 1-0 win over South Africa on Monday.

The Ivorians edged an early crunch game at the tournament in Egypt when Aston Villa's Jonathan Kodjia finished neatly from a cross by Max Gradel in the second half.

The striker's goal was enough, although Nicolas Pepe hit the crossbar with a free-kick for Ivory Coast in the first half and was denied again near the end when another free-kick was saved brilliantly by Ronwen Williams.

Group D has three former champions in Ivory Coast, South Africa and Morocco. Morocco beat Namibia 1-0 on Sunday.

In Monday's second game, Angola scored a late equalizer to draw 1-1 with Tunisia in Group E when Djalma Campos pounced on a goalkeeper error.

Youssef M'Sakni gave Tunisia the lead in the first half from the penalty spot.