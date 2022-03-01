Cardiff City 1-0 Derby County: Uche Ikpeazu strikes late to deny Rams a valuable point

Derby missed the chance to move back to within five points of safety in the Sky Bet Championship table as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff.

The winning goal came 85 minutes into the game at the Cardiff City Stadium, as Uche Ikpeazu steered home Perry Ng's cross to earn the Bluebirds - who had earlier hit the woodwork twice - all three points.

They move up to 18th, with a healthy 16-point advantage between themselves and the bottom three, while Wayne Rooney's Rams remain in 23rd, eight points from safety.

Image: Uche Ikpeazu's goal sealed the points for Cardiff

On Saturday afternoon, they travel to Oakwell to face 22nd-placed Barnsley, in a game that could prove pivotal in the race for survival.

How a late Bluebirds sucker-punch denied Derby

Though Derby had hauled themselves away from the wilderness with a bright spell at the start of 2022, momentum had somewhat dipped over the last month or so, with five defeats from the last eight games dealing their survival hopes a hit.

That meant the trip to South Wales carried significantly more importance, particularly given the fact Morison's side were, mathematically, not out of the woods themselves, either.

There was a good tempo to the game for extended parts of the first half, and though it ended without a shot on target for either side, Tommy Doyle registered the best chance when he chested down a pass and hit a sweet dipping effort that came back off the underside of Ryan Allsop's crossbar.

Derby's next six Championship fixtures Date Opponent Saturday March 5 Barnsley (H) Saturday March 12 Bournemouth (A) Tuesday March 15 Blackburn (A) Saturday March 19 Coventry (H) Saturday April 2 Preston (H) Saturday April 9 Swansea (A)

Less than 15 minutes after the restart, the Rams spurned a glorious chance to take the lead. Ravel Morrison leapt to head Festy Ebosele's cross goalwards, which Alex Smithies pushed onto the post, with Luke Plange unable to apply the finishing touch to Colin Kazim-Richards' square ball at the back post.

As the precious time ticked by without a goal for either side, it was a case of simply not losing the game for Derby, for who a point would have been better than none. But three minutes after Joe Ralls cut in off the right unchallenged and rattled the crossbar, Cardiff delivered the decisive goal.

Image: Wayne Rooney's Derby remain 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship table

Ng received the ball on the left flank, after it had just about been kept in play, and swung in a superb cross, with Ikpeazu able to hold off the experienced Curtis Davies and direct the ball over the line. The visitors immediately protested that the frontman had fouled his marker, though appeals were ignored.

Both teams are back in action at 3pm on Saturday, March 5. Cardiff travel to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to face QPR, while Derby host Barnsley in a crunch clash at Pride Park.