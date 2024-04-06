Cardiff City 1-3 Hull City: Fabio Carvalho scores twice as Liam Rosenior's Tigers get back to winning ways

Fabio Carvalho scored twice as Hull returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-1 success at Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Tigers had gone six games without a win but two goals from Carvalho put them in control in the Welsh capital.

Cardiff briefly got themselves back into contention through Karlan Grant only to see their former striker Jaden Philogene grab a third for Hull just two minutes later and settle the result.

Victory saw Hull climb one place to ninth while Cardiff's already faint play-off hopes are now effectively over with just one win from their last four.

These teams were separated before kick-off by just one position and two points in the league table but the difference on the pitch was considerable.

Hull had influential captain Jacob Greaves back in the heart of defence following a two-match suspension and his comeback inspired a return to form.

Cardiff had some success on the left but, as so often this season, lacked a cutting edge.

Jamilu Collins shot straight at former Cardiff keeper Ryan Allsop, Grant's work needed a stronger touch by Joe Ralls while Josh Bowler's burst went unfinished.

Hull were far from faultless but looked far sharper in attack with Abdulkadir Omur twice forcing saves from Ethan Horvath.

It was a corner from the second of those efforts that brought the opener when Carvalho pounced on a lax clearance to volley home on 32 minutes.

The striker barely broke his stride with the shot that went through a crowd and left the unsighted Horvath rooted to the spot.

It was a similar story 12 minutes later when Carvalho was played through on goal by a crisp Hull attack.

Three passes cut Cardiff apart as Omur and Ozan Tufan combined to tee up Carvalho for his second just before half-time.

Cardiff pressed for a way back at the start of the second half but top-scorer Perry Ng headed straight at Allsop before Grant's solo effort.

Little appeared on when the forward gathered the ball on the edge of the box, only to turn inside Regan Slater and squeeze his shot inside Allsop's near post.

Erol Bulut immediately threw on Aaron Ramsey and Manchester City loanee Josh Wilson-Esbrand for a second but also distracted his defender Nathaniel Phillips with instructions that gifted Hull a third.

Former Bluebird Philogene pounced on the lapse in concentration, sprinting through before smashing home past the helpless Horvath.

Omur went close to a fourth when he hit the post with a curling effort and Philogene should have doubled his tally in stoppage time but blazed over the bar when clean through on goal.

