Cardiff City 1-0 Hull City: Callum Robinson steers Bluebirds to victory

Callum Robinson scored his 12th goal of the season as Cardiff claimed a much-needed 1-0 Championship victory over fellow strugglers Hull in the Welsh capital.

The Republic of Ireland striker broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute after neither side had really threatened in a cagey first half as moved Cardiff up two places in the table and six points clear of the relegation zone.

Both teams knew there was a lot at stake. Hull lost Eliot Matazo to an injury after only 20 minutes, while Cardiff found a way to press forward and create chances.

Twice in the space of as many minutes, Cardiff top scorer Robinson was given the chance to shoot from inside the box, but on both occasions his left-footed efforts were comfortably dealt with by Ivor Pandur in the Hull goal.

Some neat interplay between Robinson and Andy Rinomhota down the right flank gave the Ireland striker his first chance, but his shot went inches past the right-hand post. His second was well held by Pandur.

Hull moved the ball well from side to side but failed to get it forward often enough. They ended the first half with two shots, both of which were blocked outside the box.

The best chance of the half came in the third minute of added time after Cian Ashford had sped from halfway into the Hull box before crossing for Yousef Salech.

He controlled the ball, twisted and fired on target to force Pandur to make the best save of the game.

Cardiff started the second half brightly and a great run by Ashford into the heart of the Hull defence forced Regan Slater to haul him down on the edge of the box. Slater picked up a yellow card for his efforts as Perry Ng lined up the resulting free-kick.

Ng's shot went over the wall and forced Pandur into a full-length diving save.

From the corner Hull were able to clear their lines, but Chris Willock crossed the ball back into the danger zone and Salech made a big enough nuisance of himself to force the defence to clear only as far Robinson near the penalty spot.

Robinson took the ball early, hit it on the volley and found the bottom right-hand corner to notch his 12th goal of the season.

Hull's best chance of the game came in the 72nd minute after they had broken from the halfway line down the left wing.

The cross came in from Gustavo Puerta and Joao Pedro missed making contact with it a yard out from gaol as he threw himself at the ball with nobody home.

One saving grace for Hull was that relegation-rivals Stoke failed to make up any ground in their game in hand at home with Middlesbrough. The Potters remain two points ahead of Hull in 20th with Cardiff now up to 19th.

The managers

Cardiff's Omer Riza:

"I'm relieved and we needed that - we all knew that. We have got close to other teams around us and not been good enough.

"My eyes are hurting a bit after that because it wasn't pretty, but it was a big three points. I didn't think we played well, but we did what we needed to do.

"We didn't have as much possession as I would have liked and our press wasn't as proactive as I wanted. We were a bit tired.

"You could see how disappointed they were when we scored and we did well to contain them to only four shots."

Hull's Ruben Selles:

"We are a team that's performing in two different ways. At times we look like we can compete with anyone and then at other times, we look like we are suffering.

"Plymouth is a big game for us because it is the next one and we need to show more. We have episodes when we take three points from a game we aren't expected to win and then in the game after, we are a little bit speculative.

"We have to break that chain or we are going to suffer to the end of the season. We are disappointed because we have got a lot more to offer.

"We need to put ourselves in a position to do more. We talked about coming here and trying to be dynamic and to get a second victory in a row to give us a platform to grow. But we didn't do that.

"We didn't give ourselves a chance to breathe a little bit. We need to find a way to come into these games and be a bit more aggressive to create chances. It took us until the 82nd minute to create anything."