Cardiff 0-3 Tottenham: First-half flurry sends Spurs second

Tottenham moved second in the Premier League, for 48 hours at least, as a first-half flurry gave them a comfortable 3-0 win at Cardiff on New Year's Day.

Spurs were in complete control early on through Harry Kane's messy finish (3), before Christian Eriksen's low strike from 20 yards gave him his fourth goal in five league games.

Heung-Min Son scored from a tight angle to make it 3-0 (26), and though Spurs had some half-chances to add to their lead in the second half, keeping a clean sheet seemed their priority.

The result means Spurs are a point above Manchester City and six behind Liverpool, with their title rivals in action on Thursday evening at the Etihad, live on Sky Sports Premier League. Cardiff are 16th, three points above the drop zone.

What's next?

Spurs now go to Tranmere in the FA Cup third round on Friday night, while Cardiff are at Gillingham on Saturday.