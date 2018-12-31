Cardiff vs Tottenham preview: Serge Aurier in contention to return

Serge Aurier could return for Spurs in their New Year's Day trip to Cardiff

Tottenham could have Serge Aurier available when they look to get their title challenge back on track at Cardiff on New Year's Day, live on Sky Sports.

Right-back Aurier is fit again after three weeks out with a groin problem and could be in the mix as Mauricio Pochettino's side look to bounce back from their surprise 3-1 defeat against Wolves, which saw Spurs lose ground on leaders Liverpool and champions Manchester City.

Spurs will be without Victor Wanyama, Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier and Erik Lamela who all miss the trip to south Wales.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock is unlikely to make many changes for the visit of Spurs.

Warnock was delighted with Cardiff's dramatic first away win of the season at Leicester on Saturday and has no new injury concerns.

Joe Bennett and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could come into contention but Kenneth Zohore (thigh), Jazz Richards (hamstring) and Danny Ward (knee) remain out.

Opta stats

Cardiff have lost all three of their Premier League meetings with Tottenham by a 0-1 scoreline.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven league clashes with Cardiff City (W5 D2) since losing 2-3 in March 1961.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has faced Tottenham in a home Premier League match only once before; his Sheffield United team beat Martin Jol's Spurs side 2-1 at Bramall Lane in February 2007.

Spurs have won their last five Premier League matches on New Year's Day since losing 1-2 away at Aston Villa in 2008.

Spurs striker Harry Kane has been involved in six goals in his last two Premier League games on New Year's Day (4 goals, 2 assists); only two players - Andy Cole and Steven Gerrard (5) - have scored more goals on January 1st in the Premier League than Kane's four.

Neil Warnock has lost 10 of his 14 league matches played on New Year's Day (W2 D2), with his defeats coming with six different clubs - Scarborough, Notts County, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, QPR and current side Cardiff.

Cardiff haven't kept three consecutive clean sheets in the top-flight since April 1957.

Harry Kane has scored 15 goals in his last 11 away Premier League matches against newly promoted teams for Spurs.

Merson's prediction

The pressure's off Tottenham now, and they'll be like the Harlem Globetrotters. I can't see anything but an away win. You can go to Liverpool and get beat, or other places, but not at home by Wolves. They ripped Everton up, they smashed Bournemouth at home. But then the pressure was on, now it's off - they could be kicking themselves if Liverpool get beaten on Thursday, they could be three points behind.

Cardiff have been unbelievable. To do what they did after getting rinsed by Manchester United, to come back with two clean sheets and a 1-0 at Leicester, you've got to credit the manager, he's so underrated. It's phenomenal. They're out of the bottom three after 20 games which is a feat in itself, but they've got to keep on grinding away which takes its toll as the season goes on.

MERSE SAYS: 1-4 (20/1 with Sky Bet)

