Cardiff vs West Ham preview: Bluebirds aiming for vital victory

West Ham beat Cardiff 3-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season

Cardiff could pull themselves out of the relegation places if other results go their way, but they must beat West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Bluebirds are currently two points adrift of Southampton in 17th - who host third-place Tottenham on Saturday - but a win against West Ham could see them leapfrog the Saints.

But manager Neil Warnock said: "I don't think it's a must-win game but it's a very important game in the calendar. There are other games between now and the end of the season that will become must-win games, especially against the teams around us.

"We have to try and get something out of this game and be more positive than we have been. The lads have been a bit flat this week because it has probably been our worst week in the Premier League.

"You can see the disappointment of not being up to their own standards. We have to get back to that against West Ham. We have been a bit down because of the goals we have conceded. We want to make sure against West Ham we are on it from the start."

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini believes that playing a struggling Cardiff side will make their task harder, but they must go all out to win.

0:31 West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini won't allow his players to underestimate Cardiff when the sides meet on Saturday West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini won't allow his players to underestimate Cardiff when the sides meet on Saturday

"It is my duty to convince the players that the position in the table of Cardiff will mean it is a more difficult game, not an easy one," he said.

"They will play at home, fighting against relegation and are not many points behind the teams above them, so we need to play with a high pace from the beginning, be a sharp team, be an aggressive team and try to attack and win the game."

Team news

Cardiff must reorganise their defence after Sol Bamba's season-ending injury. Bamba damaged knee ligaments in the 2-0 defeat at Wolves last weekend and Bruno Ecuele Manga is likely to be restored in his favoured centre-back position, with Lee Peltier remaining at right-back.

2:16 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including Leicester v Fulham and Arsenal taking on Manchester United A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including Leicester v Fulham and Arsenal taking on Manchester United

Harry Arter hopes to reclaim a midfield spot and Josh Murphy could return to the matchday squad after being dropped at Molineux.

Aaron Cresswell and Fabian Balbuena have been passed fit for West Ham. Cresswell limped off against Newcastle last week but has resumed training, while Balbuena is available for the first time since December after a knee injury.

Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Winston Reid and Carlos Sanchez are long-term absentees.

0:57 Cardiff manager Neil Warnock says he remains focused on the task of keeping the club from being relegated, despite calls for him to be sacked Cardiff manager Neil Warnock says he remains focused on the task of keeping the club from being relegated, despite calls for him to be sacked

Opta stats

Cardiff have lost all three of their Premier League meetings with West Ham by a two-goal margin, losing the reverse fixture 3-1 in December.

West Ham have won their last seven meetings with Cardiff in all competitions, scoring at least twice each time and conceding just three goals. They last had a longer winning run against an opponent between 1989-2000 vs Watford (9 games).

2:59 Highlights from West Ham's win over Newcastle in the Premier League Highlights from West Ham's win over Newcastle in the Premier League

Cardiff have lost their last three Premier League games by an aggregate score of 10-1, with two home defeats included in that run (5-1 vs Watford, 3-0 vs Everton).

West Ham have only won one of their last eight Premier League away games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (D4 L3), beating Fulham 2-0 in December.

West Ham have won two of their last three Premier League games (L1), having won just one of their previous seven beforehand (D3 L3).

Away from home, West Ham have lost four of their last five in the Premier League (D1), failing to score in each defeat.

2:56 Highlights from Wolves' 2-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League Highlights from Wolves' 2-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League

Cardiff have scored just seven first-half goals in Premier League games this season, a league-low. They've scored a league-high ratio 72 per cent of their goals after half-time in the competition this season (18/25).

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini's first ever Premier League defeat was away at Cardiff in August 2013 with Manchester City - he's won his last two against the Bluebirds since that defeat.

Merson's prediction

Cardiff looked like they were doing alright, they had two nice home games but they got ripped to shreds in both of them and I think that's knocked the stuffing out of them, I really do. West Ham did well the other day against Newcastle and I think they will have too much for Cardiff.

I think those two results at home were massive football results for Cardiff. It wasn't the losing as such, it was the way they got beaten, and then the manager called them out and said a few of them weren't at it. The season is just taking its toll now. Getting beaten a lot of times during the season just knocks you at the end. West Ham have had injuries but they will be hoping they can have a good one next season.

PAUL PREDICTS: 0-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)