Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona: Iago Aspas' last-gasp free-kick hands Real Madrid title advantage

Barcelona's La Liga title hopes were dealt a huge blow as Iago Aspas' 88th-minute free-kick condemned them to a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo.

Luis Suarez gave Barca the perfect start, heading home Lionel Messi's clever free-kick in the 20th minute for his first goal since January. Celta fought back though as Fyodor Smolov scored four minutes after the restart.

Quique Setien's side restored their lead in the 67th minute as Suarez, who was once again set up by Messi, put his side on course for their first win at Celta Vigo since 2015 and a three-point gap above Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

However, Aspas' last-gasp strike meant Barca had to settle for a share of the spoils at the Estadio de Balaidos as Celta continued their fine form to move eight points clear of the relegation places.

It could have been even worse for the Catalan giants had Nolito not picked out Ter Stegen from close range with more than half the goal to aim at, but Barca held on for a point which takes them one clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga having played a game more.

Zinedine Zidane's men now have the chance to take full advantage when they travel to Espanyol on Sunday evening.

More to follow...

