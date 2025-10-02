Celtic 0-2 Sporting Braga: Kelechi Iheanacho goal controversially ruled out as Hoops lose in Europa League

Kelechi Iheanacho had a goal controversially ruled out for handball as Celtic lost 2-0 at home to Sporting Braga in the Europa League.

Celtic thought they had equalised through Iheanacho's clinical finish, but after a lengthy VAR check the goal was ruled out for an apparent handball by the striker in the build-up without the referee being called for a second look.

"I presume there's a bad Wi-Fi connection because that can be the only reason we're not just getting on with this game at 1-1," Joe Hart said on TNT. "Ball comes up. No touch, hits his cheek. I am flabbergasted."

Image: Referee Tobian Stieler ruled Iheanacho's strike out for handball

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was equally bewildered by the decision: "There's absolutely no way from every angle you look at that he's touched it. So it's hit his face, he's gone away and finished it really well. That's a big moment in the game for us."

Braga, who stunned Feyenoord a week ago, took the lead when Ricardo Horta unleashed a brilliant strike from outside the box with Celtic 'keeper Kasper Schmeichel slow to react.

Celtic fans postponed their latest protest against the board, but many were heading for the exit gates 10 minutes from time when Gabri Martinez bundled in Braga's second late on with boos ringing out on the full-time whistle as the discontent at Parkhead increases.

Clangers and controversy as Celtic struggle again

Image: Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel failed to keep out Ricardo Horta's stunning strike

The Celtic Fans Collective had called off a planned 29-minute silence after supporter groups accepted an invitation to meet with board members on Monday amid protests over the club's transfer strategy and failure to qualify for the Champions League.

However, chants of "all Celtic fans against the board" and calls for chairman Peter Lawwell to quit rang out after the second goal.

Celtic had started on the front foot, with Tounekti driving a dangerous ball across the goalmouth before forcing a save.

However, there were clear signs Schmeichel was having an off night as the goalkeeper conceded possession several times before being beaten from 35 yards in the 20th minute.

Image: Schmeichel is beaten from long range

Horta was not closed down quickly enough by Paulo Bernardo and his shot swerved and dipped. But it was not particularly powerful or in the corner and the static Dane appeared to be caught off guard before clawing the ball into the roof of the net.

Celtic looked rattled and needed some good defending from Liam Scales and two saves from Schmeichel to keep the score at 1-0 before the break.

Rodgers made a tactical switch at half-time, replacing Colby Donovan with Marcelo Saracchi and moving Tierney into a back three.

The hosts improved and Iheanacho took a heavy touch when presented with a good chance before being denied by the referee.

The second half was end to end. Schmeichel made a save, Iheanacho's strike was ruled out, Scales and Tierney produced important blocks and Braga defender Lagerbielke slid in to prevent Iheanacho converting Daizen Maeda's low cross.

Image: Celtic fans left early as they again failed to score at Parkhead

Braga goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek stopped Tierney's back-post header before flying to his left to push away Tounekti's effort after great skill from the winger.

Celtic were soon back under pressure, though, and Martinez netted from close range after Schmeichel and Scales had blocked efforts.

Rodgers: 'It's hit his face'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers could not understand why Kelechi Iheanacho's equaliser against Sporting Braga was disallowed for handball

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was unhappy at the disallowed goal:

"We changed the structure of the team, came out on the front foot really well, had opportunities and I don't know why the goal wasn't given.

"It's a real pivotal point in the game. We get the goal at one each and then that breeds the confidence again.

"I can't understand why the referee isn't asked to go and have a look at it.

"I think if you're looking at that, even if you look at it once, twice and I'm assuming the guys in the VAR will have watched it more than that because of the time it took.

"There's absolutely no way from every angle you look at that he's touched it. So it's hit his face, he's gone away and finished it really, really well. That's a big moment in the game for us.

On Celtic's failure to score again, Rodgers added: "Whatever it is, I need to find the solution to it because there's been too many games now where we haven't scored, last year we scored the most goals in the last 54 years of the club's history.

"So yes, we're just in a spell now and it's my responsibility.

"I need to somehow find the solutions to that because like I said, we haven't been scoring.

"We've got into some good areas and the keepers have made some good saves but we still need to be more aggressive in our attacking play."

Celtic issues bigger than VAR

Image: Celtic fans held up banners calling for the removal of Celtic board members at full time

Sky Sports' Alison Conroy:

"The VAR call was harsh, but it was the same issues that cost Celtic again.

"There are clear gaps in the squad, there's a real lack of attacking threat and Daizen Maeda continues to look lost after his missed move away from Celtic.

"Brendan Rodgers abandoned his usual 4-3-3 formation at the break and there was a huge improvement, but their lack of goals is a real problem.

Image: Celtic's Daizen Maeda is struggling for form

"No goals against Kairat Almaty ended their Champions League hopes, failure to score against Hibs knocked them off the top of the Premiership. Now drawing a blank against Braga leaves their hopes of reaching the knock-out phase of the Europa League in the balance after just two games.

"The fans are not happy with the board and those frustrations spilled over to the players as boos rang around Celtic Park at full-time from those who had stuck it out until the end."