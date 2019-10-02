Celtic vs CFR Cluj preview

0:33 Neil Lennon says his Celtic side can use their Champions League qualifying defeat to Cluj as extra motivation when the teams meet again in the Europa League. Neil Lennon says his Celtic side can use their Champions League qualifying defeat to Cluj as extra motivation when the teams meet again in the Europa League.

Team news, key stats and predictions as Celtic host CFR Cluj in the Europa League group stages.

Team news

Midfielder Nir Bitton should return to the Celtic squad following a hamstring problem for Thursday evening's Europa League game against Cluj.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon is waiting to see how Tom Rogic is, having had fluid around the knee, while Mikey Johnston remains a doubt with a groin complaint.

Jozo Simunovic (knee), Leigh Griffiths (thigh and virus), Daniel Arzani (knee) and Scott Bain (thumb) are still out, and Vakoun Issouf Bayo is suspended after being sent off against Rennes in the Group E opener.

Opta stats

This will be the third meeting between Celtic and CFR Cluj this season, having already met in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League - CFR Cluj progressing 5-4 on aggregate.

CFR Cluj beat Celtic 4-3 at Celtic Park, in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier back in August, courtesy of a 97th-minute winner from George Tucudean, in a game which Celtic were leading 3-2.

Celtic have won just three of their last 16 home European matches (excluding qualifiers), losing each of their last two against FC Red Bull Salzburg and Valencia in the Europa League last season.

CFR Cluj are looking to win consecutive games in major European competition for only the second time - they also won back-to-back games in December 2012 in the Champions League, beating Braga and Manchester United.

Celtic's Ryan Christie - who scored their penalty in the 1-1 draw with Rennes on MD1 - was involved in five of Celtic's eight efforts at goal in the match (three shots, two chances created).

Charlie's prediction

Everyone in Glasgow is talking about revenge as Cluj put Celtic out of the Champions League. They made it out to be a fluke, but you cannot lose 4-3 and say it is lucky. Cluj are a very clever side - they took on Lazio, who are one of the favourites for the Europa League, and reminded everyone of who they are with a smashing 2-1 win.

Celtic gained a very good point at Rennes and could have come away with more. The crowd at Celtic Park gives the players another five to 10 per cent and that's what will be the case here. It will not be a rollover, it will be tight but think Celtic will just edge it - it could be late on when the goals come.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

