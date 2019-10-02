Neil Lennon says Celtic are 'in a better place' since defeat to Cluj in Champions League

0:33 Celtic boss Neil Lennon says his side are motivated ahead of Thursday night's Europa League match against Cluj Celtic boss Neil Lennon says his side are motivated ahead of Thursday night's Europa League match against Cluj

Neil Lennon insists Celtic are "in a better place" since their Champions League defeat to Cluj in August and says his players have plenty of motivation ahead of Thursday night's Europa League clash.

The Hoops were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by the Romanian outfit on aggregate in August, following a 4-3 home defeat.

Ahead of the second Group E fixture following a 1-1 draw at Rennes, the Celtic boss said: "We have good belief about ourselves now. There is decent cohesion and understanding and of course players have got a lot of match rhythm and game time and a familiarity with the way we play.

Lennon believes Celtic are better equipped to deal with Cluj since their defeat to them in August

"In that respect we are in a better place now maybe than we were then. There is a new back four, more or less, a new goalkeeper and we have been on a good run since then, more or less won every game apart from the weekend (against Hearts).

"I have been delighted with the reaction and style of play and the motivation that the players have. Our first-half performance (against Cluj) wasn't up to the usual standards so we need to address that."

Celtic's defeat to Cluj is their only loss in 18 matches so far this season and although Lennon says his side can use that as motivation, he stressed the importance of remaining disciplined.

Cluj beat Celtic 4-3 at Parkhead in a Champions League qualifier in August

"We know it was a game that got away from us and there is always an opportunity in football maybe to right a wrong, if you want to put it that way.

"Maybe a little bit of motivation for the players but the motivation is we have started the group well.

"We are at home and it is important to try and reinforce the home advantage when you can. You can use it as motivation as long as the players don't get too emotional.

"We are looking forward to the game. It is the first home game in the group stage and we are very excited about it."