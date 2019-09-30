Old Firm and Edinburgh derbies live on Sky Sports

Celtic's Scott Brown and Rangers' Alfredo Morelos on the pitch during the Old Firm derby

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest selection of live Scottish Premiership matches for November and December, with the Old Firm match and the Edinburgh derby featured in a stellar schedule over the festive period.

Hearts host neighbours Hibs on Boxing Day before Scottish champions Celtic entertain Glasgow rivals Rangers on December 29, both 12.30pm kick-offs.

The Old Firm meeting is the final assignment in front of the Sky Sports cameras for Celtic and Rangers before the New Year, with the top two in action on four occasions in November and December ahead of their meeting at Celtic Park.

Rangers head to Livingston on November 10 and Celtic make the trip to Ross County on December 1 before Steven Gerrard's side travel to Aberdeen on December 4 and Motherwell on December 15.

Confirmed Scottish Premiership games on Sky

Sun Oct 6: Livingston vs Celtic (12pm)

Sun Nov 10: Livingston vs Rangers (3pm)

Sun Nov 24: St Johnstone vs Aberdeen (3pm)

Sun Dec 1: Ross County vs Celtic (12pm)

Wed Dec 4: Aberdeen vs Rangers (7.45pm)

Sun Dec 15: Motherwell vs Rangers (12pm)

Thu Dec 26: Hearts vs Hibs (12.30pm)

Sun Dec 29: Celtic vs Rangers (12.30pm)

