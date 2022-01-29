Celtic 1-0 Dundee United: Last-gasp Liel Abada strike sets up Old Firm classic

Celtic can go top of the cinch Premiership with a win over Rangers on Wednesday night after Liel Abada's last-gasp strike gave them a 1-0 win against Dundee United at Parkhead.

The champions had slipped up with a 3-3 draw against Ross County at Dingwall earlier in the day to go five points clear but Ange Postecoglous's side spent most of the afternoon being frustrated by the disciplined visitors.

With seconds remaining of the 90 minutes and the Hoops down to 10 men after stand-in skipper Nir Bitton was sent off in the 81st minute by referee Euan Anderson for picking up his second yellow card, winger Abada fired in a dramatic winner.

The triumph took Celtic to within two points of Rangers ahead of the Old Firm game and a fixture which is traditionally tense and hard-fought has an extra layer of intrigue added.

Celtic leave it late to set up grandstand Old Firm

Image: Adrian Sporle and Liel Abada battle for possession

For such a key match, Postecoglou had to choose from a depleted squad with captain Callum McGregor, Yosuke Ideguchi, Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti all out injured while Tom Rogic and Daizen Maeda were away on international duty.

Anthony Ralston, Liam Scales and Abada returned to the starting line-up while United boss Tam Courts rang the changes with Adrian Sporle, Nicky Clark, 19-year-old Archie Meekison, Ilmari Niskanen and 18-year-old Lewis Neilson all handed a start.

Before kick-off Postecoglou and McGregor laid a wreath on the pitch in tribute to former Celtic title-winning manager Wim Jansen, who recently died, before a minute's applause.

United caused some early concerns and in the seventh minute Sporle came close with a drive from inside the box which Hoops keeper Joe Hart was pleased to see whizz past his far post.

Moments later, United's Calum Butcher foiled Giorgos Giakoumakis as the 27-year-old Greece striker, who scored in each of the last two games, was too slow to get his shot away.

Image: Liel Abada reacts after a missed chance

Soon, the well-organised defence were deep in their own half and in the 27th minute Abada weaved his way into the United box but his angled drive from close range was knocked away by Ben Siegrist.

The keeper was then injured preventing Giakoumakis getting a clean shot on goal from Abada's low cross to the near post but resumed after treatment.

Siegrist then parried a decent long-distance drive from Matt O'Riley, making his home debut following his move from MK Dons, before the midfielder missed a great chance, failing to hit the target from a James Forrest cross.

The Scotland winger and Scales stayed inside at the break, replaced by on-loan Portuguese winger Jota and left-back Josip Juranovic, and within moments Siegrist parried away O'Riley's header from a Jota cross.

Image: Giorgos Giakoumakis reacts after missing a second-half chance

United replaced injured defender Scott McMann with Ross Graham and the visitors stuck to their defensive tasks under increasing pressure during which Siegrist somehow managed to keep out Giakoumakis' strike from six yards with his foot.

In the 67th minute Postecoglou went for another double substitute with Ralston and Reo Hatate making way for defender Greg Taylor and 16-year-old debutant attacker Ben Doak.

Image: Celtic's Nir Bitton reacts after being sent off

Parkhead jangled with tension and nerves as Celtic kept up the tempo but with nine minutes remaining Bitton, booked earlier for a challenge on Tony Watt, was sent packing for a foul on United substitute Declan Glass just outside the Celtic box.

There was still a twist to come and at the death, Abada pulled Jota's cross out of the air and fired the ball high into the net.

Postecoglou praises Celtic spirit

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou: "It was probably just a continuation of the spirit and the willingness of the players to find a way. It wasn't a great day for us, especially first half when we didn't have the intensity and tempo in our football to put them consistently under pressure.

"Having said that we created enough chances but when the ball is not going in and the keeper is pulling off some outstanding saves you just hope the players maintain their composure and then we got the red card.

"But the consistent theme over the last three or four months is that the players find a way and they did that again today".

Courts: We deserved a point

Dundee United boss Tam Courts: "I think we were probably (worthy of a point) in terms of effort, commitment of players and executing a game plan really well. Celtic had a lot of control, crosses, and attempts at goal. But we were comfortable in our shape.

"So I'm bitterly disappointed that we've lost it so late. My only frustration is that we didn't sustain enough attacks and cause Celtic a great deal of problems. We caused them more problems at Parkhead earlier in the season.

"But in terms of endeavour and what we put in, I think we more than merited a point but Celtic will think with their possession and how often they attacked our goal they merited the goal at the end."

What's next?

Dundee United travel to rivals Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday at 7.45pm, before Celtic host champions and league leaders Rangers in the Old Firm on Wednesday at 7.45pm - live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.