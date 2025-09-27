Celtic 0-0 Hibernian: Kelechi Iheanacho goal disallowed as Hoops replaced at Scottish Premiership by Hearts

Kelechi Iheanacho hit the bar and had a goal disallowed as Hibs held Celtic to a goalless draw to let Hearts move top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Hoops fans were silent for the opening 12 minutes at Parkhead in another protest against the board but that did not stop the team dominating from kick-off.

Iheanacho hit the bar on his first start for the club, with Marcelo Saracchi also denied by the woodwork in the first half.

Image: Celtic fans staged a 12-minute silent protest against the club's board

The forward thought he had opened the scoring in the 65th minute but a VAR check confirmed he was offside as the boos began at Parkhead.

The hosts continued to push, but some brilliant stops from Ralph Sallinger saw Hibs continue their unbeaten start in the league as Brendan Rodgers' side drop two points below Hearts after six games.

Can Celtic find attacking solution?

Image: Celtic's Kelechi Iheanacho misses a chance from Marcelo Saracchi's cross vs Hibs

The game was further evidence that Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is still looking for a settled formula up front.

He started Daizen Maeda in an unfamiliar right-wing role after the Japan international struggled at centre-forward in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Red Star Belgrade. His half-time replacement in Serbia, Iheanacho, was handed a start following his Europa League goal while Sebastian Tounekti also started on his home debut.

Hibernian head coach David Gray brought Grant Hanley and Jack Iredale into his back three following a fourth game without victory as Rocky Bushiri missed out for personal reasons.

Image: Daizen Maeda started for Celtic despite being hooked against Red Star Belgrade

The home ultras ended their protest with a chant of "all Celtic fans against the board" but their team took longer to get going despite enjoying more of the ball.

Hibs enjoyed a decent spell of territory before Celtic created the best chance of the first half on the counter-attack, 20 minutes in. Maeda squared first time following Luke McCowan's diagonal ball and Iheanacho flashed a shot off the bar.

The striker soon curled high and wide from a half-chance after Arne Engels won possession before Saracchi hit the top of the bar from a difficult angle.

Celtic continued to create chances. Maeda was denied by a Raphael Sallinger save and a Hanley block and the goalkeeper palmed away long-range strikes from Callum McGregor and Iheanacho.

Hibs brought on Josh Campbell after losing Jamie McGrath to what looked like a shoulder injury, and they twice threatened in the closing stages of the half. Martin Boyle forced a save on the break before Warren O'Hora scooped the ball over the bar from close range following a set piece.

Engels and Iheanacho passed up good chances in the opening stages of the second half before the latter was inches away from connecting with Saracchi's driven ball across the goalmouth. The striker then managed to convert a similar ball from Tounekti but was flagged offside.

Image: GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Celtic's Johnny Kenny looks dejected after missing a headed shot at goal during a William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Hibernian at Celtic Park, on September 27, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Cra

That was Iheanacho's final act and the introduction of James Forrest midway through the half saw Maeda briefly move into a central role before being replaced by Johnny Kenny. Michel-Ange Balikwisha came on for Tounekti to make it an all-new frontline.

Sallinger produced a good stop from substitute Paulo Bernardo's powerful strike and the Hibs goalkeeper saved his best for the final minute of stoppage-time as he dived to claw away Kenny's header.

'No excuses' for Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to Sky Sports News:

"We've had it a few times this season. I think probably in the other couple of games that we've had, where we've been 0-0, we didn't look like we were going to create a great deal, if I'm honest.

"But I think in this game today, there was no doubt.

"We were really on the front foot and moving the ball at speed. The pitch was absolutely brilliant for us, so we've got no excuse.

"I think it's just on us. We couldn't make that bit of quality or they made a good block to get the goal to make the breakthrough."

Gray delighted with defensive display

Hibernian head coach David Gray on Sky Sports News:

"Biggest pleasing point to come and keep a clean sheet. A lot's been said about the goals we've lost of late and nobody's been more frustrated than myself and the players, we know that, and and I thought, to a man, defensively we were outstanding.

"Had to ride a luck a couple of times, which you do have to do when you come here. With how quickly Celtic move the ball and the pressure they put you under, I think you've seen that. We definitely felt it, but I thought we deserved a clean sheet in the end.

"I'm delighted for the players, as I say, it's something to build on from a defensive point of view. If you're being critical, do we carry enough of a threat to go and try and win the game? Probably not, that comes from being penned in at times like you are.

"But you can't fault them for the appetite to keep a clean sheet and the desire to do that."