Celtic 3-1 Kilmarnock: Neil Lennon's side open up 12-point gap over Rangers

Celtic overcame an early scare to cruise past Kilmarnock 3-1 and open up an imperious 12-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Neil Lennon's side found themselves trailing to a sixth-minute Eamonn Brophy penalty but subsequent goals from Kristoffer Ajer (28) and Odsonne Edouard (33) completed a first-half turnaround that soon looked likely.

Leigh Griffiths, back in the starting line-up after injury, added a third (62) soon after Alan Power had seen red for a second yellow card but the scoreline even prior to his dismissal had belied the hosts' dominance.

News of Rangers' 2-2 draw at St Johnstone enthused the Celtic Park hordes and while Steven Gerrard's side have a game in hand, a 10th domestic win out of 10 fixtures in 2020 stretched Celtic's advantage yet further.

Just 10 league games remain as Lennon's side storm towards their ninth successive league title.

More to follow.