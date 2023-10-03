Ciro Immobile has scored more than 200 goals for Lazio and the 33-year-old was rested from the start against Milan at the weekend, perhaps with the trip to Glasgow in mind. Immobile is one of the few survivors of the Europa League meetings between the teams four seasons ago, both of which Celtic won.“The last match here I was on the bench,” the 33-year-old said. “I was actually able to watch the game more, take it all in and appreciate the atmosphere.“Both Celtic and Lazio have changed a lot since then but I have told my team-mates what to expect.”Spanish playmaker Luis Alberto is another danger man and someone Rodgers knows well, having signed him for Liverpool at the age of 20.