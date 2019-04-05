Celtic vs Livingston preview: Kieran Tierney back for hosts

Kieran Tierney will return for Celtic this weekend

Kieran Tierney is back in the Celtic squad for the Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston at Celtic Park on Saturday.

The Scotland international missed the midweek win over St Mirren after suffering cramp on his return from a calf problem.

Dedryck Boyata (hamstring), Craig Gordon, Eboue Kouassi and Daniel Arzani (all knee) remain out and Leigh Griffiths is working his way back from personal issues. Vakoun Bayo (groin) is also struggling.

Celtic are 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and will secure an eighth consecutive title if they beat Livi and Rangers lose at Motherwell on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

However, Hoops manager Neil Lennon knows Livi will give his side a tough test at Parkhead.

"Livingston play a consistent formation. I like them. They've had a brilliant few years. A big strong team and it's going to be another right good game," he said.

Livingston will be riding high after securing their place in Scotland's top flight for another season with a 2-0 win against relegation-threatened Hamilton on Wednesday.

Opta facts

Celtic have won 16 of their 18 Scottish Premiership games against Livingston since the 2001-02 season, drawing the other two 0-0 in their first such clash in August 2001 and most recent in November 2018.

Livingston have lost all nine of their Scottish Premiership visits to Celtic Park, although they have only failed to score in one of those (2-0 in September 2002).

Since the Scottish Premiership began in 1998-99, only one newly promoted side has won away at the reigning champions in the competition (P37 W1 D5 L31), Hamilton Academical beating Celtic 1-0 at Celtic Park in October 2014.

Celtic have won 11 of their 12 league matches in 2019 (D1), picking up at least 12 more points than any other club in the Scottish Premiership this calendar year.

Livingston are winless in 13 away league outings (D6 L7) since beating St. Mirren in August 2018 (2-0).